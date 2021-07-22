Newest Twin: Hajjar makes it official

Steven Hajjar of North signed his contract Thursday morning to officially become a member of the Minnesota Twins. He is down at their minor league training facility in Fort Myers, Fla. Hajjar was drafted out of the University of Michigan last week in the second round. He has already begun workouts.

Ex-Central Catholic star Steven Hajjar signed Thursday with the Minnesota Twins. The 6-5, 215-pound southpaw was a standout redshirt sophomore (4-2, 3.09 ERA) this spring at Michigan.

