Ex-Central Catholic star Steven Hajjar signed Thursday with the Minnesota Twins. The 6-5, 215-pound southpaw was a standout redshirt sophomore (4-2, 3.09 ERA) this spring at Michigan.
Newest Twin: Hajjar makes it official
