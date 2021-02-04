New Orleans Saints defensive assistant Peter Giunta faced both Tom Brady (three times) and Patrick Mahomes.
The Saints beat Brady’s Bucs two of three games, but lost the important one in January, 30-20. The Saints lost to the Chiefs and Mahomes, 32-29, which was a little deceptive as the Chiefs led by two TDs early in the fourth quarter.
In Giunta’s opinion, this is the crème de la crème of quarterback matchups any time, never mind the Super Bowl.
On Mahomes:
“Mahomes can make so many plays. He can avoid the rush and when that happens he’s even more dangerous because he’s looking to throw the ball down field. We had him 3rd-and-15, had him sacked, but he got away, found (Tyreek) Hill, for a first down (at the 4-yard line). They end up getting a touchdown instead of field goal. Unlike Brady, Mahomes will also run if he has the opportunity. He’s just a special athlete.”
On Brady:
“Brady is so hard to fool. It’s amazing how he can find the right guy on almost every play. That’s why you have to pressure him. But even if you do that, with some success, he has the ability to move in the pocket and create more time. If you don’t pressure him he will kill you. It’s pretty simple.”
On Pats game plan vs. Mahomes:
“One of the best game plans we saw against Mahomes was the Patriots game. They did an outstanding job of getting him off the field on third down. They played a lot of zone and they didn’t pressure a lot, rushing three guys and using a spy. Their goal was to collapse the pocket around him and force him to hold the ball, and play dink and dunk, which is not his style.”
On covering Hill:
“The Chiefs have a lot of weapons, but Hill and (Travis) Kelce are their key guys. I expect Tampa to stay on top of Hill and don’t give them the explosive play. He’s so dangerous. He can also turn a short pass into a 60 or 70-yard play. They feed off big plays. Tampa must keep them at a minimum.”
If Tampa wins:
“It will be because they were able to possess the ball, not turning it over, and keeping Mahomes off the field. Tampa needs to have long, sustained drives on offense and they need to play really good defense in the red zone, forcing the Chiefs to kick field goals. If that happens, then let Brady do the rest.”
If Kansas City wins:
“It will because of more explosive big plays, which is what they want to do. I’m guessing Steve (Spagnuola) will try to pressure Brady into making mistakes. They will try to make Brady throw the ball on their terms, not his.”
