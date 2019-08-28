Division 1
Pinkerton
2018 season: 3rd in Division 1
Top returning runners: Nolan Preble, Sr.; Zach Plaza, Sr.; Nathan Steiger, Sr.; Nate Letellier, Jr.; Luke Brennan, Soph.
Promising newcomers: Stephen Connelly, Jr.; Jack Alizio, Frosh.
Candidates: 28
Captains: TBA
Division 1 States top finishers: 18. Nolan Preble; 23. Luke Brennan; 32. Nathan Steiger; 42. Zach Plaza
Assistants: Mike Karthas
Odds and ends: The Astros’ streak of four straight Division 1 state titles ended two years ago as did their streak of advancing to the New England meet, a streak that had been 12 straight, but the Astros returned to New England last year, finishing fifth at the Meet of Champions. ... .Jack Alizio is the son of Pinkerton girls coach Jon Alizio.
Mike Clark (38th year): “Our top five looks good. Luke (Brennan) is leading the way. Following close behind is the trio of Stephen (Connelly), Zach (Plaza), and Nolan (Preble). There should be a good battle for that crucial fifth man between Nathan Steiger and Ethan Charles.”
Salem
2018 season: 11th in Division 1
Top returning runners: Massi Bosli, Sr., Noah O’Brien, Sr.; Jackson Mazejka Jr.; Mark Caswell, Jr.
Promising newcomers: Jacob Grimes, Frosh.; David McGrail, Frosh.; Zachary Carrien, Frosh.
Candidates: 11
Assistants: None
Captains: Jackson Mazejka, Massi Bosli
Division 1 States top finishers: 33. Jackson Mazejka
Odds and ends: Cam Pavao, one of the youngest coaches in New England, replaces Jason Thibodeau, who stepped down after 11 years to spend more time with his young children. Pavao (MHS ‘15) was a four-year runner at Methuen High, ran a year at Plymouth State and was a Salem assistant last year.
Cam Pavao (1st year)
Timberlane
2018 season: 17th in Division 1
Top returning runners: Kyle Duffy, Sr.; Aidan Kiley, Sr.; Ryan McClure, Jr.; Matt Fairhurst, Soph.; Michael Gordon, Soph.
Promising newcomers: Travis Alexander, Sr.; Maxwell Fabrizio, Sr.; Logan Talanian, Sr.; Nate Galvin, Frosh.; Cameron Ingram, Frosh.; Luke Scibelli, Frosh.; Thomas Young, Frosh.; Jake Bilicki, Frosh.; Collin DeMarco, Frosh.
Candidates: 14
Captains: TBA
Division 1 States top finishers: 58. Matt Fairhurst 18:16
Odds and ends: Five team members play in Timberlane’s marching band. Last spring, Ryan McClure ran 52.89 in the 400 meters to finish 14th in the Division 1 State Track Meet. Kyle Duffy played in an Ultimate Frisbee tournament over the summer in Minnesota with a New Hampshire youth team.
Co-coaches Brian Deveney (19th year), Mark Behan (22nd year);
Behan said, “We have a number of athletes who are new to cross country but who should be key contributors as their fitness improves. Matt Fairhurst trained well over the summer and is poised to have a successful season.”
Division 2
Pelham
2018 season: 16th in Division 2
Top returning runners: Cam Dufault, Sr.; Josh Nottebart, Sr.; Taha Afzal, Sr.; Kenny Pawlowicz, Jr.; Ryan Bellahrossi, Jr.
Newcomers: Dylan Foss, Sr.; Nick Snyder, Soph.; Matt Benson, Frosh.; Brandon Kenney, Frosh.; Sebastian Ibarra, Frosh.; Brady Pelletier, Frosh.; Trip Williams, Frosh.; Nick Sobalo, Frosh.
Candidates: 20
Captains: Cam Dufault, Taha Afzal, Josh Nottebart
Assistants: None
Odds and ends: Cam Dufault is a two-year captain. ... The Pythons only graduated one senior and their squad has increased from 13 to 20.
Brandon Hannon (3rd year): “We look like we are going to have a stronger team than last year. Our team goal is to finish in the top 10 at the D2 state meet.”
Windham
2018 season: 9th in Division 2
Returning lettermen: Jacob Kuczynaki, Sr.; Hirsh Ramani, Sr.; Rohan Rai, Jr.; Cole Flenniken, Jr.; Samuel Skilling, Soph.; Brady Carroll, Soph.
Newcomers: Logan Carter, Frosh.
Candidates: 30
Assistants: None
Division 2 States: 22. Rojan Rai; 47. Cole Flenniken
Captains: Jacob Kuczynski, Rohan Rai
Odds and ends: Jacob Kuczynski is a two-year captain. ... Coach Kelly Fox has been involved with the girls’ program as well the last few years.
Coach Kelly Fox (4th year): “The boys have put in the work this summer and we look forward to the work paying off this season. We are excited about our top returning athletes and even more excited about our team depth.”
Sanborn
2018 season: 6th in Div. 2
Returning lettermen: Ian Marsh, Sr.; Dylan Khalil, Jr.; Owen Stocker, Jr.; Owen Tebo, Jr., Jake Tedford, Jr.; Noah Cavallo, Soph.; Andrew Pugh, Soph., Jacob Thomas, Soph.
Newcomers: Daymien Bonet, Soph.; Jared Khalil, Frosh.; Gavin O’Connell, Frosh.
Candidates: 22
Assistants: None
Division 2 States: 5. Dylan Khalil; 17. Owen Stocker; 49. Ian Marsh
Captains: TBA
Odds and ends: The team is coming off its first two berths to the NH Meet of Champions. ... Junior Dylan Khalil was the area’s top finisher last year at both the Meet of Champions (10th) and New England (37) and was named Eagle-Tribune MVP. ... Younger brother Jared Khalil is a promising freshman who was 7th at the cross country nationals last year and ran a 4:36 in the mile last spring. ... Sophomore Daymien Bonet is a transfer from Somerville (Mass). He ran an 18:09 5K last fall.
Scott Maxwell (10th year): “I’d be very surprised if this isn’t best team we’ve had. We’d like to be in top 3 (in Division 2) and be top 6 (at Meet of Champions) and get to New England.”
