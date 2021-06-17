NH boys lacrosse: Timberlane’s Savage, Windham’s Levine take top honors

After helping lead Timberlane to its first lacrosse state title game berth in program history, Billy Savage was named Division 2 defensive Player of the Year as the All-New Hampshire Division 1 and 2 boys lacrosse teams were announced this week. Savage will play at Le Moyne.
Windham’s Nate Levine, who is committed to play for legendary power Syracuse University, was named Division 2 offensive Player of the Year.
Longtime Pinkerton assistant Bryon Murphy was named Division 1 Assistant Coach of the Year. The Division 1 semifinalist Astros placed three on the D1 first team, including reigning Eagle-Tribune All-Star Hunter Drouin.
ALL-NEW HAMPSHIRE DIVISION 1
Pinkerton — Hunter Drouin, Sr., attack; Riley Spellman, Sr., midfield; Declan Turner, Sr., defense; Bishop Guertin — Dawson Clark, Sr., attack; Michael Kiely, Sr., midfield; Nick McGovern, Sr., midfield; Matt Cranney, Sr., defense; Aidan Ahearn, Sr., defense; Zach Connerty, Soph., goalie; JJ Murphy Bishop, Jr., faceoffs; John Sullivan, Sr., midfield;
Exeter — Aiden Drunsic, Jr., attack; Spencer Clark, Jr., midfield; Connor Holly, Sr., midfield; Davis Nelson, Sr., defense; Londonderry — Hunter Smith, Sr., attack; Zac Fawcett, Sr., midfield; Robbie Derhak, Sr., defense; Bedford — Max Manniello, Sr., midfield; Nashua South — Drew Fleury, Sr., midfield; Ethan Johnson, Jr., goalie; Souhegan —Riley Lawhorn, Sr., midfield
ALL-NEW HAMPSHIRE DIVISION 2
Windham — Alex Ryan, Jr., attack; Nate Levine, Sr., midfield; Sawyer Hall, Sr., midfield; Timberlane —Billy Savage, Sr., defense; Hollis-Brookline — Joe O’Reilly, Sr., attack; Hunter Hudzik, Sr., attack; Jake Roy Hollis, Jr., midfield; Oyster River — Hayden Marshall, Sr., attack; Ethan Todd, Sr., defense; Sr. Thomas — Anthony Dimartino, Soph., attack; Britton Dunbar, Soph., midfield;
Winnacunnet — Jack Ellis, Sr., attack; Cole Fisher, Sr., midfield; Carter Renaud, Sr., goalie; Derryfield — Chili Chabot, Frosh., attack; Ryan Etzo, Sr., midfield; Chas Dean, Sr., midfield; Will Mancini, Sr., defense; Kyle Carpentier, Sr., faceoffs; Portsmouth — Mike Durkin, Jr., midfield; Owen Ingwersen, Sr., defense; Kingswood — Davis Elkstrom, Sr., midfield; Kingswood Midfield Senior; Keene — Will Levesque, Sr., midfield
SECOND TEAM (locals)
Pinkerton — Mason Barbone, Sr., attack; Cole Franks, Frosh., faceoff; Kyle Zirn, Jr., defense
Timberlane —Eric George, Jr., attack; Cam Noyes, Sr., midfield; Joe Shivell, Jr., defense
Miscellaneous Honors
Offensive Player of the Year: Nate Levine, Windham (Division 2)
Defensive Player of the Year: Billy Savage, Timberlane (Division 2)
Assistant Coach of the Year: Bryon Murphy, Pinkerton (Division 1)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.