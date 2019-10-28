Division 1
SEEDINGS: 1. Bedford (15-0-1); 2. Manchester Central (14-2-0); 3. Hanover (13-2-1); 4. WINDHAM (11-3-2); 5. Nashua South (11-4-1); 6. Keene (10-4-2); 7. TIMBERLANE (9-4-3); 8. Exeter (9-4-3); 9. Concord (7-6-3); 10. Merrimack (8-7-1); 11. Londonderry (6-6-4); 12. Nashua North (7-8-1); 13. Goffstown (4-5-7); 14. Winnacunnet (7-8-1); 15. SALEM (5-8-3)
FIRST ROUND
Wednesday, 3 p.m.
GAME 1: Concord at Exeter; GAME 2: Goffstown at Windham; GAME 3: Nashua North at Nashua South; GAME 4: Salem at Manchester Central; GAME 5: Merrimack at Timberlane; GAME 6: Winnacunnet at Hanover; GAME 7: Londonderry at Keene
QUARTERFINALS
Saturday, 2 p.m.
GAME 8: Game 1 winner at Bedford
Division 2
No local teams qualified.
Division 3
SEEDINGS: 1. Campbell (14-0-2); 2. Gilford (14-1-1); 3. Mascenic (14-2-0); 4. Belmont (12-4-0); 5. Mascoma Valley (12-4-0); 6. Trinity (12-4-0); 7. Hopkinton (11-4-1); 8. Prospect Mountain (11-5-0); 9. SANBORN (8-6-2); 10. Hillsboro-Deering (9-7-0); 11. Berlin (8-7-1); 12. Bishop Brady (7-6-2); 13. St. Thomas Aquinas (8-7-1); 14. Laconia (7-8-1); 15. Derryfield (6-8-1); 16. White Mountains (5-10-1)
FIRST ROUND
Wednesday, 3 p.m.
GAME 1: White Mountains at Campbell; GAME 2: Sanborn at Prospect Mountain; GAME 3: St. Thomas Aquinas at Belmont; GAME 4: Bishop Brady at Mascoma Valley; GAME 5: Derryfield at Gilford; GAME 6: Hillsboro-Deering at Hopkinton; GAME 7: Laconia at Mascenic; GAME 8: Berlin at Trinity
QUARTERFINALS
Saturday, 2 p.m.
