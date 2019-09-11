Division 1
Pinkerton
2018 record: 13-5, lost in NH D1 quarters
Coach Kerry Boles: (28th year, 316-145-25)
Returning players (4): Michael Curtin, Jr., midfield; Andrew Lydick, Jr., defense; Will D’Amico, Jr., midfield; Nate Polyukhovich, Jr., forward
Promising newcomers: Thomas Richmond, Sr., goalie; Dan Humphrey, Jr., midfield; Gaven Huot, Jr., midfield; Andy MacDonald, Jr., defense; Marcus Sconza, Jr., defense; Sam Adams, Jr., defense; Harrison McAdams, Jr., defense; Reilly Beaulieu, Soph., defense; Owen Belanger, Soph., goalie; Kyle Santangelo, Soph., defense; Jake Spezzaferri, Soph., defense; Kyle Walker, Soph., defense; Sam Dionne, Soph., midfield; Giovanni Iob, Frosh., forward;
Captains: N/A
Candidates: 87
Returning goal leaders: Will D’Amico 6, Michael Curtin 4
Returning honorees: None
Odds and ends: Pinkerton hasn’t had a losing record since 2004 (6-10-1), and hasn’t missed the playoffs since 1990. ... That will be a little tougher this year with just four returning players -- none of whom are seniors. ... New freshman coach Jacob Konstant is a Pinkerton soccer grad (Class of 2014). ... The Astros are 0-2-1 to start the year.
Assistants: Nicolle Brenza, Jacob Konstant
Salem
2018 record: 10-8, lost in NH D1 quarters
Coach Matt Persell: (1st year)
Returning starters (9): Walaedine Hounane, Sr., forward; Alex Greenwood, Sr., defense; Brian English, Sr., midfield; Tim Spampinato, Sr., forward; John Gouthro, Sr., defense; Kyle Chute, Jr., midfield; Zhenwei Chong, Jr., defense; Christopher Genao, Soph., defense; Greg Heghinian, Soph., midfield;
Promising newcomers: Julian Bouchrouche, Sr., forward; Cody Sicard, Jr., midfield; Brandon Hebert, Jr., goalie
Captains: Brian English, John Gouthro, Walaeddine Hounane, Timothy Spampinato
Returning goal leaders: Brian English 5, Walaedine Hounane 5
Returning honorees: None
Odds and ends: Assistant coach Matt Persell moves up to replace former head coach Justin Golden, who went 39-27-3 in four years at the helm. Persell, originally from Hudson Valley, New York, is an Elementary Physical Education Teacher in the Salem School District and was an assistant coach for three years. ... Salem has started the year 0-3.
Assistants: Tyler VanDeventer, Mack Kraines
Timberlane
2018 record: 7-8-1, lost in NH D1 first round
Coach Mitch Mencis: (8th year, 70-44-8)
Returning players (13): Matt Barney, Sr., midfield; Ryan Boggiatto, Sr., midfield; Joe Casey, Sr., defense; Frankie Cornelius, Sr., midfield; Michael Giangregorio, Sr., defense; Dimitri Kakouris, Sr., goalie; Donovan Kelley, Sr., midfield; Shawn Perry, Sr., defense; Cameron Ross, Sr., forward; Jacob Stewart, Sr., forward; Tim Trasatti, Sr., midfield; Tyler Bates, Sr., defense; Jake Silva, Jr., midfield
Promising newcomers: Brady Sickel, Sr., defense; Adrian Rolon, Sr., defense; Cole Babson, Jr., midfield; Trevor Baggett, Jr., midfield; Gio Mosto, Jr., midfield; Billy Savage, Jr., goalie; Devon Perelgut, Jr., midfield; Konrad Parker, Soph., forward
Captains: Cameron Ross, Dimitri Kakouris, Ryan Boggiato, Michael Giangregorio
Candidates: 44
Returning goal leaders: Cameron Ross 13
Returning honorees: Cameron Ross, Eagle-Tribune All-Star, Second Team All-NH Division 1
Odds and ends: Dimitri Kakouris is the fourth Kakouris brother to go through the soccer program and third to serve as a team captain. ... According to coach Mitch Mencis, 13 returning players is the most the Owls have had in the past decade. ... That experience is showing early, as the Owls are off to a 2-0-1 start after wins over Spaulding and Nashua North and a tie against Pinkerton. ... High-scoring Cameron Ross, younger brother of former Eagle-Tribune MVP Connor (2016), and teammate Jacob Stewart each already have four goals in three games.
Assistants: Dan Woodworth, Mark Kingman, Adam Sullivan, Louis Vigars
Windham
2018 record: 4-10-3, didn’t make tourney
Coach Mike Hachey: (10th year, 111-46-7)
Returning players (15): Jake Rust, Sr., midfield; Aidan Peretz, Sr., forward; Austin Carroll, Sr., forward; Connor Lord, Sr., midfield; Jeremy Bartley, Sr., midfield; Nic Colvin, Sr., midfield; Cam Atkinson, Sr., midfield; Ryan Pascarella, Sr., back; John Kane, Sr., defense; Preston Neal, Jr., goalie; Landon Neal, Jr., midfield; Jackson Mahoney, Jr., defense; Charlie Breen, Jr., midfield; Matt Kearney, Jr., midfield; Mason Pfeiffer, Soph., forward
Promising newcomers: Owen Larouco, Jr., forward; Dom Picciano, Soph., forward; Dylan Goulas, Soph., midfield; Max Husson, Frosh., midfield;
Captains: TBD
Candidates: 52
Returning goal leaders: Aidan Peretz 5
Returning honorees: Aidan Peretz, Second Team All-NH Division 1
Odds and ends: Twins Landon and Preston Neal are standout juniors. ... Owen Laroucu had a breakout season on the diamond last spring, hitting .319 (15 for 47). ... Windham has started the year 2-0-1 after wins over Salem (3-2) and Dover (3-1) and a tie against Exeter (1-1).
Assistant: Joe Morgan
Division 2
Pelham
2018 record: 5-12, didn’t make tourney
Coach Matt Miller: (5th year overall, 22-43-3)
Returning players (10): Rami Eid, Sr., midfield; Owen LaPlant, Sr., midfield; Derek Chen, Sr., defense; Keegan Garrett, Sr., midfield; Chris Druding, Sr., midfield; Drew Sacca, Jr., midfield; Greg Nicolls, Jr., goalie; Kevin Williams, Jr., midfield; Brayden Cheung, Soph., midfield; Jack Carmody, Soph., forward
Promising newcomers: Kyle LaPlant, Jr., defense; Dylan Nutter, Jr., defense; Brandon D’Amour, Soph., defense; Alex Gagnon, Frosh., forward; Antonio Furtado, Frosh., midfield; Hadi Eid, Frosh., midfield; Matt Todino, Frosh.. midfield; Cayden Garrett, Frosh.. midfield
Captains: Rami Eid, Owen LaPlant, Keegan Garrett, Derek Chea
Returning honorees: None
Odds and ends: Matt Miller returns as coach after taking a two-year long break to coach the local club teams in Pelham. He went 22-43-3 overall in his previous four-year stint with the Pythons. Miller replaces Cevat Vural, who went 8-22-3 over two years. ... The Pythons have three sets of brothers on the team with the LaPlants, Garretts and Eids. ... Pelham is 1-3 to start the year.
Assistants: None
Division 3
Sanborn
2018 record: 9-9, lost in NH D3 first round
Coach Al Magnusson: (40th year)
Returning players (11): Brayden LaChapelle, Sr., defense; Jacob Cogswell, Sr., midfield; Wes Messina, Sr., midfield; Zach Ramsdell, Sr., goalie; Wilson Long, Sr., midfield; Max Perreault, Sr., forward; Tyler Lovely, Sr., defense; Kris Adams, Sr., defense; Max Lussier, Jr., midfield; Evan Burke, Jr., forward; Carter Sabalewski, Soph., forward
Promising newcomers: Rob Poggi, Sr., defense; Chris Gasper, Sr., midfield; Marcus McLaughlin, Jr., midfield; Nate Talarico, Jr., midfield; Colin Walker, Jr,. defense; Owen Paul, Jr,. midfield; Allen Burns, Jr., defense; John Fuccione, Jr., defense; James O’Donnell Jr., defense; Brady Ash, Frosh., forward; Matt Martin, Frosh., forward
Captains: Zach Ramsdell, Tyler Lovely, Wes Messina, Brayden LaChapelle
Returning goal leaders: Evan Burke 6, Carter Sabalewski 3
Returning honorees: None
Odds and ends: The Indians will need to replace Eagle-Tribune All-Star Wyatt Linville, who scored 13 goals a year ago. ... Sebastian Roland (6 goals last year) transferred to Dover. ... Jacob Cogswell (.250) and John Fuccione were key players for the baseball team last spring. ... The Indians have started the year 1-1-1 after beating Newfound (7-0), losing to Trinity (1-0) and forcing a tie with St. Thomas (0-0).
Assistants: Michael Gannon, Nate Sprackland, Jenn Crag
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.