New Hampshire
PINKERTON
2019 season: 10-8
Returning lettermen: Wil Mills, Soph., 6-0, OH; Dan Collins, Soph., 6-5, MH/right side; Lucas Lizotte, Soph., 5-11, setter
Promising newcomers: Kody Sodover, Sr., 6-0, OH; Alden Hirsch, Sr., 5-8, Libero; Adam Freiburger, Jr., 6-3, MH; Tate Thompson, Jr., 6-2, RS
Captains: TBD
Assistants: Courtney Collins, Samantha Pollari, Andy Collins
Fast facts: New head coach Justin Scott takes over for Colin Walker, who was 147-48 in nine years and is now an administrator at Pinkerton. Scott was a standout at Pinkerton from 2011-13 and played club volleyball at Grove City College. ... Top assistant Courtney Collins played at Pinkerton from 2012-2014 and then played at both Keene State and Rivier College. ... Pinkerton won its opener last week over Londonderry as Wil Mills had nine kills and Lucas Lizotte had 22 assists.
Coach Justin Scott (1st year)
SALEM
2019 season: 19-2, state champion
Returning starters: None
Returning lettermen: Brandon Herbert, Sr., 6-4, MH; Doug Greenhalge, Sr., 6-1, S; Matthew McCloskey, Jr., 6-3, MH
Promising newcomers: Alfredo DaCunha, Sr., 5-11, OH; Luca Papparlardo, Sr., 6-1, RS; Torin Terry, Sr., 5-8, OH; Nathan Sullivan, Jr., 5-9, RS/S; Troy DeMinico, Jr., 5-8, DS; Tyler Valerio, Jr., 5-8, S/DS
Captains: Brandon Herbert, Doug Greenhalge
Candidates: 21
Fast facts: Michael Pelosi joins the staff as John Roemer’s top assistant. He teaches at Salem and is the head girls volleyball coach at Northern Essex. ... The turnout of 21 at tryouts was 20 fewer than in 2019. ... Salem got off to a 2-0 start last week with Brandon Herbert looking sharp at the net.
Assistants: Michael Pelosi
Coach John Roemer (10th season, 120-30): “I think it is rebuilding for everyone. It has been two years since the players touched a volleyball.”
TIMBERLANE
2019 season: 12-5
Returning lettermen: Devon Perelgut, 6-0, Sr., Opposite; Michael Stevenson, 5-9, Sr., OH; Trevor Baggett, 5-8, Sr., Libero; Cole Babson, 6-5, Sr., Setter; Alex Braga, 5-10, Sr., OH; Anthony Rousseau, 5-8, Sr., Defensive Specialist; Ethan Stewart, 6-1, Jr., MH
Promising newcomers: Andrew Plentzas, 5-11, Sr., MB
Captains: Devon Perelgut
Candidates: 30
Fast facts: Head girls volleyball coach Danielle Stoodley, a former Salem High standout, takes over as JV coach. ... The Owls lost their first two matchups with Salem but multi-sport standout Ethan Stewart played well.
Assistants: Danielle Stoodley
Coach Sean Hogan (3rd year, 30-6)
WINDHAM
2019 season: 17-2, lost in state finals
Returning starters: Jeff Draper, 5-11, Sr., opposite
Returning lettermen: Jared Stivala, 5-9, Sr., opposite
Promising newcomers: Kyle Gschwend, 5-10, Jr., setter; Brayden Manti, 5-7, Jr., libero; Cole Morris, 5-9, Jr., OH; Brayden Carey, 5-10, Soph., MB; Blake Dempsey, 6-2, Soph., MB
Captains: Jeff Draper, Jared Stivala
Candidates: 15
Fast facts: Head coach Matt Bynon is an assistant at Southern New Hampshire University and is the owner and director of Mill City Volleyball Club. Alexis Bowers and Matt Heckler join the staff. ... With only 15 players trying out, there will be no JV team.
Assistants: Alexis Bowers, Matt Heckler
Coach Matt Bynon (5th year, 41-14)
