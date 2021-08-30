Don’t be surprised if Pelham ends the fall with a second straight Division 3 state championship.
The Pythons lost a few key players to graduation, but return some of their top talent from last year’s squad that went 8-0 and outscored opponents 256-23.
Three members of the starting backfield are back in fullback Ethan Demmons, halfback Kevin Bodenrader and QB Jake Travis. They’ll be running behind a line that returns four starters including Noah Coppinger. All are also playmakers on defense.
After making its deepest postseason run since 2001, Timberlane should be primed for state tourney success. They return top running back Dominic Pallaria, dangerous playmaker Ethan Stewart and Eagle-Tribune All-Star offensive lineman/linebacker Cooper Kelley.
DIVISION 2
Sanborn
Co-coaches Josh White (3rd year, 1-14)
2020 record: 0-6, lost Division 2 first round
Offense: Straight-T; Defense: 3-4
Returning starters (8): Damien Easter, Sr., OL/DL, 5-8. 210; Kevin Kolodziej, Sr., QB/LB, 6-3, 205; Josh Sarette, Sr., RB/LB, 5-8, 190; Rex Sullivan, Jr., RB/DB, 5-9, 175; Henry D’Antonio, Jr., TE/DE, 6-0, 175; Pete DuBois, Jr., WR/DB, 5-11., 165; Ricky Caillouette, Soph., LB/RB, 5-10, 160; Ben Rossi, Soph., OL/DL, 5-10, 210
Returning letterman: Nate Ashby, Sr., RB/LB, 5-10, 170; Jake Comley, Sr., OL/DL, 6-0, 200; Spencer Foley, Jr., OL/DL, 5-11, 195
Promising newcomers: Tristan Donigain, Soph., OL/DL, 5-11, 225; Scott McGibbon, Soph., RB/DB, 5-8, 165
Returning leaders: Not reported
Captains: TBA
Returning honorees: Damien Easter, Pete DuBois All-NH Division 2 Seacoast
Assistants: Todd Alley, Liam Burns, Chuck Wright, Chris Martin, Jim Summers, Paul Dubois, Brett Williams
Odds and ends: After two seasons as co-head coaches, Josh White has taken over full head coaching duties this fall, with Todd Alley now an assistant. ... The Indians’ last win came on Nov. 2, 2019 over ConVal, 20-0. ... Sanborn graduated a standout running back in Tavante “TJ” Thornton and two-year starting QB Nolan Duquette.
Timberlane
Coach Kevin Fitzgerald: (14th year, 46-77)
2020 record: 3-4, lost Division 2 semifinals
Offense: Wing-T; Defense: 3-4
Returning starters (16): Dominic Pallaria, Sr., RB/DE, 5-11, 182; Ethan Stewart, Sr., WR/DB, 6-1, 171; Joe Shivell, Sr., TE/LB, 6-0, 170; Cooper Kelley, Sr., OL/LB, 5-9, 220; Bryce Parker, Sr., OL/DL, 6-1, 186; Evan Roeger, Sr., OL/DL, 6-2, 248; Dominic Coppeta, Jr., QB/DB, 6-1, 212; Trey Baker, Jr., WR/DB. 5-9, 145; Braden Perras, RB/DB, 5-9, 180; Matthew Williams, Jr., WR/DB, 5-7, 155; Dan Post, Jr., RB/LB, 5-8, 170; Camden Zambrowicz, Jr., OL/LB, 6-1, 232; Malikai Colon,, Jr., OL/DL 5-10, 268; Kaeleb Moley, Jr., OL/LB, 5-10 185; Niko Langlois, Jr., TE/DL, 5-10, 211; Harrison Bloom, Jr., K, 5-10, 151
Returning lettermen: Nick Kellan, Sr., RB/DB, 5-8, 175; Andrew Morin, Jr., WR/DB, 5-10, 150; Jaden Mwangi, Jr., WR/DB, 5-10, 160; Nick Delucia, Jr., OL/DL, 5-10, 179
Promising newcomers: Devin Soter, Sr., WR/DB, 5-8, 130; Brayden Lasala, Sr., WR/DB, 5-8, 127; Cyrus Lebron, Sr., OL/DL, 5-6, 146; Sean Hurley, Sr., OL/DL, 6-0, 259; Boden Hadwen, Jr., WR/DB, 5-11, 126; Johnny Fabrizio, RB/DB, 5-7, 145; Jake Bilicki, Jr., TE/LB, 5-11, 185; Austin Patnaude, Jr., RB/LB, 5-10, 162; Owen Furlong, Jr., OL/DL, 5-11, 240; Spencer Moody, Jr., OL/DL, 5-7, 174; Lucas Fitzpatrick, Jr., OL/DL, 5-7, 250; Nick Delucia, Jr., OL/DL, 5-10, 179; Cody Burt, Jr., OL/DL, 5-5, 190; Jake Basnett, Sopj, RB/DB, 5-7, 128; Gary Shivell, Soph., QB/DB, 5-10, 137; Eddie DiGiulio, RB/DB, 5-8, 160; Ryan Kontos, Soph., OL/LB, 5-10, 200; Logan Sheely, Soph., OL/DL, 6-1, 245
Returning leaders: Dominic Pallaria 100-537 rushing, 9 TDs; Ethan Stewart 51-321, 5 TDs rushing, 21-51-3, 205, 2 TDs passing; Dan Post 49-253 rushing, 2 TDs
Captains: Cooper Kelley, Dominic Pallaria, Bryce Parker, Joe Shivell, Ethan Stewart
Returning honorees: Cooper Kelley Eagle-Tribune All-Star; Dom Pallaria, Ethan Stewart, Kaeleb Moley, Evan Roeger, Bryce Parker All-NH Division 2 Seacoast
Assistants: Mark Pasquini, Tim Brown, Alex Horgan, James Dionne, Michael Donovan, Brian Nicoll, Zack Champion, Tyler Fitzpatrick
Odds and ends: Timberlane moved from Division 1 back to Division 2 last season, and went from 0-9 in 2019 to 3-4 and a trip to the Division 2 semifinals in 2020. That was the Owls’ deepest tournament run since 2001. ... Two of Timberlane’s losses last fall were to eventual state champ Souhegan. ... Starting quarterback Dominic Coppeta is back after suffering a season-ending injury in the second game of 2020. ... Ethan Stewart filled in at QB for the final five games of last season, but has returned to his natural position at receiver. He was also an Eagle-Tribune volleyball All-Star in the spring and a top basketball player. ... Star offensive lineman Cooper Kelley and back Johnny Fabrizio helped lead Timberlane wrestling to the Division 1 dual-meet championship. ... Starting backs Dominic Pallaria and Dan Post each ran for two touchdowns in the Owls’ state tourney win over Sanborn.
DIVISION 3
Pelham
Coach Tom Babaian: (22nd year overall, 108-98)
2020 record: 8-0, won Division 3 state title
Offense: Wing-T; Defense: Multiple
Returning starters (9): Noah Coppinger, Sr., OL/DL, 6-2, 260; Justin Roche, Sr. OL/DL, 5-11, 240; Kevin Bodenrader, Sr., RB/DB, 5-10, 160; Ethan Giniewicz, Sr. OL/LB, 5-8, 180; Josh Gravel, Sr., OL/DL, 5-10, 185; Alex Carroll, Jr.,RB/DB, 6-1, 175; Jake Travis, Jr., QB/DB, 6-3, 170; Ethan Demmons, Jr. RB/LB, 5-10, 225; Jake Cawthron, Jr., TE/DL, 6-3, 195
Returning lettermen: Tyler Katin, Sr., RB/DB, 5-8, 165; Alex Karlis, Sr., OL/DB, 5-8, 170; Nicholas Pournaras, Sr., WR/DB, 5-11, 170; Cesar Martinez, Jr., WR/DL, 6-1, 175; Derek Muise, Jr., RB/DB, 5-11, 185; Richard Lacoss, Jr., OL/DL, 5-11, 180; Scott Paquette, Jr., RB/DB, 5-8, 155; Sebastian Bahrakis, Jr., RB/DL, 5-9, 160; Aiden Lynch, Soph., OL/LB, 5-10, 175; Dom Herrling, Soph., RB/DB, 6-1, 165; Memphis Patterson, Soph., OL/DL, 6-1, 230; Deigo Jimenez, Soph., OL/DL, 5-10, 205; Michael Brodeur, Soph., WR/DB, 5-10, 160; Russell Leonard, Soph., OL/DL, 5-8, 185
Promising newcomers: Antonio Furtado, Jr., K, 5-9, 155
Returning leaders: Ethan Demmons 82-455 rushing, 7 TDs; Kevin Bodenrader 24-292 rushing, 6 TDs; Jake Travis 20-48-1, 231, 2 TD passing
Captains: Noah Coppinger, Justin Roche, Kevin Bodenrader
Returning honorees: Ethan Demmons, Noah Coppinger All-NH Division 3
Assistants: Jason Riley, Joe Morin, Todd Demmons, Bob Scaccia
Odds and ends: Pelham’s state title was the third in program history. The Pythons won back-to-back Division 5 titles in 2006-07. ... New kicker Antonio Furtado is also a standout midfielder for the boys soccer team. ... Pelham returns lots of talent from last year’s team, including top fullback Ethan Demmons, starting running back Kevin Bodenrader — who ran for the game-winning 82-yard TD in the state semifinals — dominant lineman Noah Coppinger and QB Jake Travis. .. Coppinger and Travis helped lead the boys basketball team to the Division 2 state title game. ... Dom Herrling is the brother of 2020 Eagle-Tribune All-Star running back/defensive back Jake Herrling. ... Tyler Katin is a top lacrosse player.
