NH Div. 2 Football Preview: Prolific Hoey paces Pelham, Sanborn led by new co-coaches

Pelham
Coach Tom Babaian: (20th year overall, 93-95)
2018 record: 5-4, didn’t make playoffs
Offense: Multiple-T; Defense: Multiple
Returning starters (11): Ed Shlimon, Sr., OL/LB, 6-2, 230; Ian Hoey, Sr., QB/DB, 5-10, 165; Colby Travis, Sr., WR/DB, 6-3, 190; Matt Crowley, Sr., HB/LB, 5-8, 180; Evan Haskins, Sr., OL/LB, 5-11, 195; Nick Carroll, Sr., OL/DL, 5-10, 185; Charlie Katin, Sr., HB/DB, 5-7, 165; Zach Jones, Jr., TE/DL, 6-3, 255; Jake Herrling, Jr., RB/DB, 5-9, 155; Ryan Leuteritz, Sr., OL/DL, 6-3, 230; Matt Muise, Sr., RB/DB, 5-9, 175
Returning lettermen: Antonio Zolt, Jr., OL/DL, 6-1, 220; Mason Fecteau, Jr., WR/Db, 5-11, 160
Promising newcomers: Kevin Bodenrader, Soph., RB/DB, 5-8, 150; Jake Travis, Frosh., QB/DB, 6-2, 160; Jake Cawthron, Frosh., TE/DB, 6-1, 180; Alex Carroll, Frosh., RB/DB, 5-10, 150
Returning leaders: Ian Hoey 70-122-1,123, 17 TD passing; Charlie Katin 33-409, 7 TD rushing; Colby Travis 15-246, 3 TD receiving
Returning honorees: Ian Hoey and Charlie Katin, All-NH Division 2 South
Captains: Evan Haskins, Colby Travis, Ian Hoey, Charlie Katin, Edward Shlimon
Assistants: Jason Riley, Josh Luciano, Joe Morin, Bob Petrillo
Odds and ends: Ian Hoey tied for second in The Eagle-Tribune area in touchdown passes last fall (17, tied with MVP Jake McElroy) and was sixth in passing yards (1,123). ... Charlie Katin scored 37 goals for Pelham’s lacrosse team that went 16-1 and fell in the Division 3 state title game in the spring. ... Assistant Josh Luciano caught 30 passes for 557 yards and scored four touchdowns as a senior in 2009. ... Colby Travis is a guard for the basketball team.
Sanborn
Coach Josh White and Todd Alley (co-coaches, 1st year, interim)
2018 record: 3-6, didn’t make playoffs
Offense: Wing-T; Defense: 4-4
Returning starters (7): Bryan Kane, Sr., OL/DL, 5-8, 190; Hudson Lewis, Sr., WR/DB, 6-2, 170; Eric Sitomer, Sr., OL/DL, 5-10, 180; Oliver Soares, Sr., OL/DL, 5-8, 180; Jarred St. Jean, Sr., RB/LB, 5-10, 175; Nick Lucas, Jr., RB/LB, 5-10, 175; Tavante Thornton, Jr., RB/DL, 5-10, 180
Returning lettermen: Josh Borowy, Sr., OL/DL, 6-2, 225; Zach Cardoso, Sr., RB/LB, 6-0, 190; Mason Coco, Sr., OL/LB, 5-11, 185; Rudy Paddock, Sr., OL/DL, 5-9, 180; Ethan Dubois, Jr., TE/DB, 6-1, 280; Seth Lamirande, Jr., OL/DL, 5-7, 170; Austin Lindeman, Jr., WR/DB, 5-9, 175
Promising newcomers: Angel DelaCruz, Sr., TE/LB, 6-1, 185; Nolan Duquette, Jr., QB/DB, 5-8, 175; Adam LaPanne, Jr., RB/DB, 5-9, 165; Jeremiah Scott, Jr., TE/DE, 6-1, 215
Returning leaders: Tavante Thornton 9-55, 1 TD rushing, 2-66, 1 TD receiving; Jarred St. Jean 1-6 rushing
Returning honorees: None
Captains: Zach Cardoso, Bryan Kane, Oliver Soares, Eric Sitomer
Assistants: Ray Lewis, Brett Williams, Sean Kane
Odds and ends: Longtime assistant coaches Josh White and Todd Alley will serve as co-head coaches this fall after the position became vacant at the last minute. White is heading into his sixth season with the program, previously serving as the Indians’ defensive coordinator. The former Pinkerton Academy (class of 2004) and Plymouth State defensive back is a physical education teacher at Sanborn. Alley, the team’s special teams coach last fall, is in his fourth season with the Indians. He played football at the Maine Central Institute prep school, and is a teacher at Windham High. ... Tony King served as interim coach last fall, but did not return this year. ... King replaced John Welch, who stepped away after six seasons (26-28) following the birth of his twins. ... New assistant coach Sean Kane was a standout defensive lineman for Sanborn, earning All-NH Division 2 West honors as a senior (2014). He is Bryan Kane’s brother.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.