NH Div. 2 Football Preview: Prolific Hoey paces Pelham, Sanborn led by new co-coaches

TIM JEAN/Staff photoPelham quarterback Ian Hoey, here against Sanborn last fall, was one of the area's top passers last season.

 Tim Jean

Pelham

Coach Tom Babaian: (20th year overall, 93-95)

2018 record: 5-4, didn’t make playoffs

Offense: Multiple-T; Defense: Multiple 

Returning starters (11): Ed Shlimon, Sr., OL/LB, 6-2, 230; Ian Hoey, Sr., QB/DB, 5-10, 165; Colby Travis, Sr., WR/DB, 6-3, 190; Matt Crowley, Sr., HB/LB, 5-8, 180; Evan Haskins, Sr., OL/LB, 5-11, 195; Nick Carroll, Sr., OL/DL, 5-10, 185; Charlie Katin, Sr., HB/DB, 5-7, 165; Zach Jones, Jr., TE/DL, 6-3, 255; Jake Herrling, Jr., RB/DB, 5-9, 155; Ryan Leuteritz, Sr., OL/DL, 6-3, 230; Matt Muise, Sr., RB/DB, 5-9, 175

Returning lettermen: Antonio Zolt, Jr., OL/DL, 6-1, 220; Mason Fecteau, Jr., WR/Db, 5-11, 160

Promising newcomers: Kevin Bodenrader, Soph., RB/DB, 5-8, 150; Jake Travis, Frosh., QB/DB, 6-2, 160; Jake Cawthron, Frosh., TE/DB, 6-1, 180; Alex Carroll, Frosh., RB/DB, 5-10, 150

Returning leaders: Ian Hoey 70-122-1,123, 17 TD passing; Charlie Katin 33-409, 7 TD rushing; Colby Travis 15-246, 3 TD receiving

Returning honorees: Ian Hoey and Charlie Katin, All-NH Division 2 South

Captains: Evan Haskins, Colby Travis, Ian Hoey, Charlie Katin, Edward Shlimon

Assistants: Jason Riley, Josh Luciano, Joe Morin, Bob Petrillo

Odds and ends: Ian Hoey tied for second in The Eagle-Tribune area in touchdown passes last fall (17, tied with MVP Jake McElroy) and was sixth in passing yards (1,123). ... Charlie Katin scored 37 goals for Pelham’s lacrosse team that went 16-1 and fell in the Division 3 state title game in the spring. ... Assistant Josh Luciano caught 30 passes for 557 yards and scored four touchdowns as a senior in 2009. ... Colby Travis is a guard for the basketball team.

Sanborn

Coach Josh White and Todd Alley (co-coaches, 1st year, interim)

2018 record: 3-6, didn’t make playoffs

Offense: Wing-T; Defense: 4-4

Returning starters (7): Bryan Kane, Sr., OL/DL, 5-8, 190; Hudson Lewis, Sr., WR/DB, 6-2, 170; Eric Sitomer, Sr., OL/DL, 5-10, 180; Oliver Soares, Sr., OL/DL, 5-8, 180; Jarred St. Jean, Sr., RB/LB, 5-10, 175; Nick Lucas, Jr., RB/LB, 5-10, 175; Tavante Thornton, Jr., RB/DL, 5-10, 180

Returning lettermen: Josh Borowy, Sr., OL/DL, 6-2, 225; Zach Cardoso, Sr., RB/LB, 6-0, 190; Mason Coco, Sr., OL/LB, 5-11, 185; Rudy Paddock, Sr., OL/DL, 5-9, 180; Ethan Dubois, Jr., TE/DB, 6-1, 280; Seth Lamirande, Jr., OL/DL, 5-7, 170; Austin Lindeman, Jr., WR/DB, 5-9, 175

Promising newcomers: Angel DelaCruz, Sr., TE/LB, 6-1, 185; Nolan Duquette, Jr., QB/DB, 5-8, 175; Adam LaPanne, Jr., RB/DB, 5-9, 165; Jeremiah Scott, Jr., TE/DE, 6-1, 215

Returning leaders: Tavante Thornton 9-55, 1 TD rushing, 2-66, 1 TD receiving; Jarred St. Jean 1-6 rushing

Returning honorees: None

Captains: Zach Cardoso, Bryan Kane, Oliver Soares, Eric Sitomer

Assistants: Ray Lewis, Brett Williams, Sean Kane

Odds and ends: Longtime assistant coaches Josh White and Todd Alley will serve as co-head coaches this fall after the position became vacant at the last minute. White is heading into his sixth season with the program, previously serving as the Indians’ defensive coordinator. The former Pinkerton Academy (class of 2004) and Plymouth State defensive back is a physical education teacher at Sanborn. Alley, the team’s special teams coach last fall, is in his fourth season with the Indians. He played football at the Maine Central Institute prep school, and is a teacher at Windham High. ... Tony King served as interim coach last fall, but did not return this year. ... King replaced John Welch, who stepped away after six seasons (26-28) following the birth of his twins. ... New assistant coach Sean Kane was a standout defensive lineman for Sanborn, earning All-NH Division 2 West honors as a senior (2014). He is Bryan Kane’s brother.

 

