Sporting perhaps the most talented backfield in New Hampshire, Salem enters the 2021 season as a state championship favorite after going to the Division 1 semifinals and nearly upsetting eventual state champ Nashua North last year.
The Blue Devils return Eagle-Tribune All-Star running backs Aidan McDonald (763 yards, 9 TDs rushing in 2020) and Dante Fernandes (717 yards, 10 TDs rushing). Damian Giagante is also a standout at fullback and Noah Mustapha has looked like a playmaker at quarterback.
Linebackers McDonald and Tommy Ahlers and Eagle-Tribune All-Star defensive back Kaleb Bates lead a tough defense.
Pinkerton will look to return to contention after last season was canceled after three games, led by talented juniors running backs Jacob Albert and Cole Yennaco. They will run behind a big offensive line anchored by the likes of Edward Van De Veen (6-6, 260) and George Nigro (6-6, 320).
Windham lost its backfield to graduation, but coach Jack Byrne said the team has looked excellent in the preseason. Their line with be tough, led by returning standouts Jackson Milano and Keegan Parke.
Pinkerton
Coach Brian O’Reilly: (44th year, 320-122)
2020 record: 2-1, season canceled due to COVID
Offense: Wing-T; Defense: Multiple
Returning starters/letterman (14): Picasso Bates, Sr., FB/LB, 6-2, 230; Nathan Campos, Sr., QB/DB, 5-11, 175; Anthony DeSalvo, Sr., TE/DL, 6-4, 230; Jack Mackiernan, Sr., FB/LB, 5-11, 185; George Nigro, Sr., OT/DL, 6-6, 320; Anthony Terrenzio, Sr., OG/LB, 6-0, 220; Logan Gokey, Sr., WR/DB, 6-2, 190; Jacob Marchand, Sr., RB/DB, 5-8, 155; Russell Patrikas, Sr., WR/DB, 6-0, 165; Jason Santuccio, Sr., OG/DL, 5-6, 220; Don Terrio, Sr., RB/DB, 5-7, 165; Edward Van De Veen, Sr., OT/DL, 6-6, 260; Jacob Albert, Jr., RB/DB, 5-9, 150; Cole Yennaco, Jr., RB/LB, 5-9, 195
Promising newcomers: Lorenzo Milana, Sr., RB/OLB, 5-5, 140; Ben Adams, Sr., OL/LB, 5-7, 165; Bryan Parker, Sr., OL/DL, 5-9, 230; John Bergeron, Sr., OL/DL, 6-1, 242; Dan Nelson, Sr., OL/DL, 6-3, 255; Gavin Kattar, Sr., TE/DB, 6-2, 185’ Joey Gallo, Jr., RB/DB, 5-9, 155; Joey Barnhart, Jr., WR/DB, 5-8, 143; John Hill, Jr., WR/DB, 6-2, 155; Matt Feole, Jr., FB/LB, 5-10, 190; Ryan Lynch, Jr., OL/DL, 5-11, 215; Donovan Estime, Jr., OL/DL, 5-10, 240; Tim Hersom, Soph., QB/DB, 6-3, 155; Caden Michaud, Soph., RB/DB, 5-8, 150; Ryan Catineau, Soph., FB/LB, 5-10, 218; Adam Day, Soph., OL/LB, 5-11, 220; Ryan Houle, Soph., OL/DL, 5-9, 230; Dawson Fenner, Soph., OL/DL, 6-5, 330; Luke DeLangie, Soph., OL/DL, 6-1, 250; Joey Packowski, Soph., OL/DL, 6-4, 230; Marcos Centeno, Soph., TE/DL, 6-0, 223
Returning leaders: Jacob Albert 30-271 rushing, 4 TDs; Nathan Campo 4-15-0, 120 passing, 13-53, 3 TD rushing
Captains: Nathan Campos, Jason Santuccio, Anthony Terrenzio
Returning honorees: Anthony DeSalvo All-NH Division 1 South; Jack Mackiernan, Edward Van De Veen, Jacob Albert, Cole Yennaco NH Division 1 South Honorable Mention
Assistants: Bryon Murphy, Jon Rich, David Gilmore, Dave Bernaiche, Kevin Morrison, Kevin Davies, Eric Dugas, Wes Davies, Ron Cooper, Riley Cahill
Odds and ends: Pinkerton played just three games last year before the season was canceled due to COVID-19 cases at the school unrelated to the football team. ... Top running back/defensive back Jacob Albert and running back/linebacker/kick returner Cole Yennaco have been starters since freshman year and are baseball stars. Albert was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star (.371 average, 23 runs, 15 RBIs) and Yennaco was All-NH Division 1 (.360, 18 runs, 13 RBIs) in the spring. ... Jack Mackiernan was a repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star in wrestling in the winter. ... Lineman George Nigro is the son of Haverhill swim coach George Nigro and the half brother of former Pinkerton Eagle-Tribune All-Star defensive end and basketball state champion Ben Proulx.
SALEM
Coach Steve Abraham: (2nd year, 5-2)
2020 record: 5-2, lost Division 1 semifinals
Offense: Wing-T; Defense: 3-4
Returning starters (11): Aidan McDonald, Sr., RB/LB, 5-10, 175; Tommy Ahlers, Sr., RB/LB, 5-11, 180; Damian Gigante, Sr., FB/LB, 6-0, 195; Dante Fernandes, Sr., RB/DB, 5-7, 165; Kaleb Bates, Sr, WR/DB, 6-1, 180; Jack Dailey, Sr., OL/DL, 6-0, 240; Peter Beeley, Sr., TE/DB, 5-9, 165; John Smith, Sr., OL/LB, 5-11, 195; Michael Williams, Sr., OL/DL, 5-8, 185; Matt Breton, Sr., OL/DL, 6-0, 175; Noah Mustapha, Sr., QB, 5-7, 165
Returning lettermen: Mason Dudley, Sr., OL/DL, 6-0, 230; Jason Gilbert, Sr., OL/DL, 5-10, 225; David Jacques, Jr., RB/LB, 5-9, 180; Samuel Jones, Jr., WR/LB, 6-0, 180; Trevor Darisse, Jr., OL/DL, 6-0, 240; Josh Mangion, Jr., OL/LB, 5-10, 180; Luke Mazeka, Jr., TE/LB, 5-10, 180; Matt Doyle, Jr., OL/DL, 6-1, 185; Joey Collechia, Jr., OL/DL, 5-10, 170; Gavin Simone, Jr., RB/DB, 5-7, 155; Josh Brady, Jr., WR/DB, 5-10, 160
Promising newcomers: Matt McCloskey, Sr., WR/DB, 6-4, 175; Matt Goetz, Sr., WR/DB, 6-3, 175; Aaron Centola, Sr., RB/DB, 5-7, 150; Justice Casado, Jr., RB/DB, 5-7, 165; Braydon Fleming, Jr., TE/LB, 5-10, 180
Returning leaders: Aidan McDonald 89-763 rushing, 9 TDs; Dante Fernandes 80-717 rushing, 10 TDs
Captains: Noah Mustapha, Kaleb Bates, Damian Gigante, Tommy Ahlers, Aidan McDonald
Returning honorees: Aidan McDonald, Dante Fernandes, Kaleb Bates Eagle-Tribune All-Stars
Assistants: Dan Keleher, Johnny McDonald, Peter Marinelli, Keith Poulin, Ricky Oliver, Charles Sibanda, Steven Aliberti
Odds and ends: Assistant coach Johnny McDonald was a starting tight end on Salem’s 1995 Division 2 state championship team. He is star running back Aidan McDonald’s dad and a former teammate of head coach Steve Abraham (SHS, class of 1995). ... Quarterback Noah Mustapha’s dad, Shawn Mustapha, was a member of Methuen High’s 1992 EMass. Division 2A Super Bowl champion team. ... Newcomers Matt McCloskey and Justice Casado are playing football for the first team. McCloskey was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star in volleyball in the spring and both are top basketball players. ... Assistant coach Charles Sibanda was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star running back for Salem (class of 2015).
Windham
Coach Jack Byrne: (3rd year, 4-9)
2020 record: 0-4, lost Division 1 first round
Offense: Spread; Defense: 4-6/3-3
Returning starters/letterman (10): Cole Peterson, Sr., WR/LB; AJ Fox, Sr., RB/DB; Sam Dunham, Sr., RB/LB; Dom Fiore, Sr., RB/DB; Adam Burke, Sr., K/WR/DB; Jackson Milano, Sr., OL/DL/LB; Joe Hero, Sr., DL/LB; Keegan Parke, Sr., OL/LB; Aidan Goss, Jr., OL/DL; Tiger An, Soph., RB/DL/LB
Returning lettermen: Jackson Bomba, Sr., WR/DB; Justin Wickman, Sr., RB/LB; Kolby Kurto, Sr., DL/LB; Andrew Brow, Sr., RB/DB; Nick Parker, Sr., OL/DL; Josh Sweeney, Jr., QB/DB; Jake Micciche, Jr., RB/DB; Joe Lisa, Jr., OL/DL; Julian Filadoro, Jr., OL/DL
Promising newcomers: Vito Mancini, Jr., RB/DB; Zachary Rubin, Jr., DL/LB; Bryan Desmarais, Jr., WR/LB; Andrew Sanford, Jr., OL/DL; Brandon Beland, Jr., RB/LB; David Croteau, Jr., WR/DB; Billy DePietro, Soph., QB/DB; Kavi Patel, Soph., RB/LB; DJ Klemm, Soph., OL/DL; Dane Grieco, Soph., OL/DL
Returning leaders: Keegan Parke 6-18 rushing, 3-22 receiving; AJ Fox 1-12 receiving
Captains: Andrew Brow, AJ Fox, Jackson Milano, Keegan Parke
Returning honorees: Jackson Milano, All-NH Division 1 South
Assistants: Lauren Gaudette, Jim Gallotto, Matt Case, Brendan McInnis, Mike Sweeney, Sean Psaledas, David Crichton, Rodney Brow, Chase Turner, Mike Steffanelli
Odds and ends: New assistant coach Brendan McInnis led Windham to the Division 2 state title and was Eagle-Tribune offensive MVP as a senior (2014). He went on to play at Merrimack College and Saint Anselm and spent a season as QB coach at Plymouth State. ... Fellow assistant David Crichton was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star defensive lineman on that same state championship team (2014). ... Three-year starting kicker Adam Burke is also a top defender in soccer and plays lacrosse. ... The Jaguars have hired former Londonderry assistant Lauren Gaudette as assistant head varsity coach/head JV coach. ... Windham’s traditional “Blackout Cancer Game” will be held on Sept. 17. ... The Jaguars will also hold “Hero Games” honoring local police, fire, medical workers and veterans.
