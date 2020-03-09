Salem and Windham boys basketball both have their eyes set on upset bids as they kick off the Division 1 state tournament on Wednesday.
The Blue Devils (9-9), led by Trevor DeMinico (13.1 points a game), are the No. 13 seed and will travel to No. 4 Bishop Guertin (14-4). The teams did not meet in the regular season.
Windham (9-9) is the No. 12 seed. The Jaguars, paced by Joey DaSilva (15.6 points per game), will make the long trek to No. 5 Keene (12-6). It’s a rematch of Friday’s regular season finale, which Keene won 62-54.
Division 1
SEEDS: 1. Exeter 17-1, 2. Portsmouth 16-2, 3. Nashua North 14-4, 4. Bishop Guertin 14-4, 5. Keene 12-6, 6. Merrimack 12-6, 7. Bedford 11-7, 8. Winnacunnet 11-7, 9. Nashua South 11-7, 10. Alvirne 9-9, 11. Goffstown 9-9, 12. WINDHAM 9-9, 13. SALEM 9-9, 14. Concord 8-10, 15. Manchester Central 8-10
FIRST ROUND
WEDNESDAY, March 11
Game 1: Nashua South at Winnacunnet, 7 p.m.; Game 2: Salem at Bishop Guertin, 5 p.m.; Game 3: Windham at Keene, 7 p.m.; Game 4: Manchester Central at Portsmouth, 7 p.m.; Game 5: Alvirne at Bedford, 7 p.m.; Game 6: Concord at Nashua North, 7 p.m.; Game 7: Goffstown at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
QUARTERFINALS
SATURDAY, March 14
Game 8: Game 1 winner at Exeter, 3 p.m.; Game 9: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner; Game 10: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner; Game 11: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner
