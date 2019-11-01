CONCORD, N.H. — With his team trailing by a touchdown in the game’s final moments, Windham linebacker Stephen Mague stripped the ball, scooped it up and ran 70 yards for the touchdown with 1:50 left that gave the Jaguars a 22-15 victory over Concord.
“It was wild!” said Jags head coach Jack Byrne. “What an amazing way to end our season.”
It appeared, for a few moments, that Windham’s season finale was turning into a disaster.
Leading 14-0 heading into the fourth quarter, the Jaguars (4-5) saw Concord (2-7) rally for two quick scores, adding a two-point conversion on the second to take a 15-14 lead with four minutes left in the game.
Windham then gave the Crimson Tide the ball back at the Jags’ 35-yard line. But Mauge delivered the dramatic score, then went in at QB and threw the 2-point conversion.
Concord had a final gasp, but Cole Peterson intercepted the Hail Mary to clinch the victory.
Bobby Dicicco gave Windam the lead in the second quarter with a 2-yard run. Then, in the third, Rocky Heres found Riley Desmarais for a 20-yard TD.
“This was such a great finish to our season,” said Byrne. “It was a great way to celebrate our seniors. They were the toughest group I could have asked for. They stepped up and handled the transition to a new coach, and I am just so proud of them.”
PELHAM ROLLS INTO POSTSEASON
MANCHESTER — Next week, Pelham football will be playing in its first postseason game since 2013.
And the Pythons will be going in hot after racking up their sixth straight win Friday night, handling Manchester West 42-27.
“This was a good win for us and a good way to end the regular season,” said Pelham coach Tom Babaian. “We now have to turn our attention to our next opponent, whichever team that may be, and focus on playing to the best of our abilities.”
The Pythons (7-2) scored the game’s first 29 points across three quarters before Manchester West (3-6) finally got on the board. Ian Hoey threw a 31-yard touchdown to Colby Travis and also had TD runs of 6 and 4 yards. Matt Muise led Pelham’s balanced rushing attack with 73 yards on 15 carries.
OWLS DO THEMSELVES PROUD
PLAISTOW — In the final game of a long season, Timberlane did itself proud with a gutty effort before falling to Goffstown, 35-21.
Coach Kevin Fitzgerald said, “It was a real good effort tonight particularly by our seniors and against a team headed to the playoffs. I’m proud of how we played all season long.”
Dan Post and Ian Wilson scored on touchdown runs and Jared Morrison hit Robert Olson for a 22-yard TD pass. Cooper Kelley had a fumble recovery and Cooper Kelley fumble recovery and Devon Simmons intercepted a pass for the Owls, who finished up 0-9. Goffstown improved to 7-2.
Windham, 22 Concord 15
Windham (4-5): 0 7 7 8 — 22
Concord (2-7): 0 0 0 15 — 15
Second Quarter
W — Bobby Dicicco 3 run (Adam Burke kick)
Third Quarter
W — Riley Desmarais 20 pass from Rocky Heres (Burke kick)
Fourth Quarter
W — Stephen Mague 70 fumble return (Joey DaSliva pass from Mague)
Pelham 42, Manchester West 27
Pelham (7-2): 14 7 15 6 — 42
Manchester West (3-6): 0 0 6 21 — 27
First Quarter
P — Colby Travis 31 pass from Ian Hoey (Jake Herrling kick), 5:53
P — Matt Muise 1 run (Herrling kick), 3:04
Second Quarter
P — Hoey 6 run (Herrling kick), 2:33
Third Quarter
P — Hoey 4 run (Travis pass from Muise), 6:31
MW — Xavier Burpee 4 run (run failed)
P — Charlie Katin 13 run (Herrling kick), 1:24
Fourth Quarter
P — Jake Cawthorn 20 fumble return (kick failed), 10:31
MW — Brandon Loyd 66 run (Carson Filardo kick), 9:28
MW — Loyd 59 run (Filardo kick), 4:23
MW — Sean Vincent 28 run (Filardo kick), :21
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: PELHAM (42-225): Matt Muise 15-73, Ian Hoey 7-48, Matt Crowley 8-39, Charlie Katin 5-38, Jake Herrling 3-13, Alex Carroll 2-7, Derek Muise 1-5, Scorr Pauquette 1-2; MW (29-223): Brandon Loyd 9-158, Xavier Burpee 14-28, Sean Vincent 1-28, Jamal Tyler 4-4, Jeremiah Kabba 1-5
PASSING: P — Hoey 2-7-0, 41, Jake Travis 0-1-0, 0; MW — Burpee 0-3-1, 0
RECEIVING: P — Colby Travis 1-31, Crowley 1-10
Goffstown 35, Timberlane 21
Goffstown (7-2): 7 7 14 7 — 35
Timberlane (0-9): 0 13 0 8 — 21
Second Quarter
TIMB — Dan Post 1 run (Mike Giangregorio kick)
TIMB — Robert Olson 22 pass from Jared Morrison (kick fial)
Fourth Quarter
TIMB — Team safety TIMB: Ian Wilson 15 run (No PAT attempted)
TIMBERLAND LEADERS
RUSHING: Dan Post 14-22, Ian Wilson 8-44, Anthony Farmer 2-29
PASSING: Jared Morrison 8-19-1, 78
RECEIVING: Robert Olson 4-53, Anthony Farmer 1-17, Devon Simmons 1-7, Evan Sapienza 2-1
