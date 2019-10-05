PELHAM — Things didn’t quite start as planned for the Pelham football team Saturday night.
A fumble set up visiting Hollis-Brookline’s with great field possession, and moments later Marc-Andre Thermitus scored the game’s first touchdown on a 5-yard run.
The Pythons were trailing from the start, and actually found themselves down midway through the third quarter. But they were always able to fight back to earn a gritty 20-15 win. Charlie Katin’s 24-yard touchdown reception from Ian Hoey with 26 seconds left in the third gave the Pythons (3-2) the lead, and the defense held on in the fourth to secure the much-needed win.
“We played hard and stepped up when we had to in order to come away with the win,” said Pelham coach Tom Babaian.
Hollis (3-2) led 8-0 after its initial touchdown, but Pelham made it an 8-7 game at the half after Zach Jones scored on a 13-yard run.
After the break, Matt Muise put the Pythons up 14-8 after an 11-yard TD scamper. Hollis retook the lead thanks to a Sander Wimmer score, but Katin — who finished with a team-high 64 yards on 19 carries — made the big catch to give his team what ultimately was the final lead of the game.
Having now won two in a row, Pelham will look to keep it rolling at Souhegan on Friday (7 p.m.).
Sanborn starts fast, falls to Alvirne
KINGSTON, N.H. — Sanborn found the start it was looking for, but could not capitalize from there.
On the game’s opened drive, Indians running back Tavante Thornton broke free for a 70-yard touchdown run. But Thornton was injured on the following possession, and Sanborn want on to fall to Alvirne 41-7. “We came our prepared and ready to go,” said Indians co-head coach Todd Alley. “Thornton broke that long run, then we forced a turnover on a four-and-short on their first drive. It was a great confidence boost against a quality team. But, then we had a couple injures and the air went out of us.”
Zach Cardoso added 56 rushing yards for Sanborn (0-4), which next hosts Hollis-Brookline on Saturday (1:30 p.m.).
“We saw flashes of what it takes to win games,” said Alley. “But we can’t make so many mistakes.”
Alvirne 41, Sanborn 7
Alvirne (4-1): 7 28 6 0 — 41
Sanborn (0-5): 7 0 0 0 — 7
First Quarter
S — Tavante Thornton (Evan Burke)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Sanborn — Tavante Thornton 3-74, Zach Cardoso 10-56, Jared St. Jean 10-19, Nolan Duquette 3-10, Connor Fitzgerald 3-9
PASSING: Sanborn — Duquette 0-8-0
RECEIVING: Sanborn — None
Pelham 20, Hollis-Brookline 15
Hollis-Brookline (3-2): 8 0 7 0 — 15
Pelham (3-2): 0 7 13 0 — 20
First Quarter
HB — Marc-Andre Thermitus 5 run (Sander Wimmer run), 7:13
Second Quarter
P — Zach Jones 13 pass from Ian Hoey (Jake Herrling kick), 8:18
Third Quarter
P — Matt Muise 11 run (Herrling kick), 9:58
HB — Wimmer 10 run (Andy Basque kick), 5:22
P — Charlie Katin 24 pass from Hoey (kick failed) :26
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: PELHAM (46-158): Charlie Katin 19-64, Jake Herrling 7-48, Matt Muise 11-46, Colby Travis 3-8, Ian Hoey 6-(-8); HOLLIS-BROOKLINE (37-119): Sander Wimmer 21-89, Marc-Andre Thermitus 9-22, Kyle Manley 4-5, Austin Johnson 2-3, Quinten Wimmer 1-0
PASSING: P — Hoey 5-8-0, 73; HB — S. Wimmer 11-20-1, 54
RECEIVING: P — Travis 2-34, Katin 2-26, Zach Jones 1-13; HB — Johnson 5-24, Thermitus 3-18, Blake Bergerson 3-12
