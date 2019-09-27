PELHAM —Pelham’s gameplan was simple Friday night.
Hand the ball off, line up, and then do it again.
The Pythons ran the ball 53 times for 288 yards, and the defense held strong in a 28-0 shutout of Merrimack Valley. Matt Muise led the way for the winners with 108 yards on 23 carries, and Colby Travis added 69 yards on eight carries.
Pelham (2-2) struck first when Jake Herrling barreled in from a yard out late in the first quarter. The Pythons then broke the game open in the second half when Zach Jones (17 yards), Herrling (7) and Colby Travis (16) added touchdown runs of their own.
Besides his two scores, Herrling added 58 yards on the ground on 10 carries.
Pelham will try to keep the momentum going next Saturday when it hosts Hollis-Brookline (6 p.m.).
Cardoso scores three TDs, but Sanborn falls
AMHERST, N.H. — Sanborn’s Zach Cardoso ran for three touchdowns, but the Indians fell to Souhegan, 42-19 on Friday night.
Cardoso, a senior running back, ran for a 13-yard score in the first, a 4-yard touchdown in the second and completed the hat trick with a 3-yard TD in the third. Cardoso finished with a team-high 67 rushing yards. Right behind were Nick Lucas (44 yards) and Jarred St. Jean (47 yards).
Leading the Sanborn defense were Rudy Paddock and Ollie Sores with a fumble recover each.
Next up, Sanborn (0-4) will host Alvirne (3-1) next Saturday (1:30 p.m.)
Souhegan 42, Sanborn 19
Sanborn (0-4): 13 6 — 19
Souhegan (3-1): 21 21 — 42
First Quarter
S — Zach Cardoso 13 run (kick failed)
Second Quarter
S — Cardoso 4 run (Ollie Sores kick)
Third Quarter
S — Cardoso 3 run (kick failed)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Sanborn — Nick Lucas 8-44, Jarred St. Jean 9-47, Zach Cardoso 12-67, Ethan Dubois 1-1
PASSING: Sanborn — Nolan Duquette 3-11, 54
RECEIVING: Sanborn — Hudson Lewis 1-15, St. Jean 1-9, Lucas 1-30
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.