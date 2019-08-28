New Hampshire
Division 1
Pinkerton
2018 season: 1st at Division 1 meet
Top returning runners: Meghan Cross, Sr.; Molly McGaffigan, Jr.; Mareisa Preble, Soph,; Olivia Welch, Soph.; Riley Sweeney, Soph.
Newcomers: Gately Beckman, Sr.; Makenna Alden, Soph; Emma Plaza, Frosh.
Candidates: 16
Assistant: Amy Bernard
Captains: Meghan Cross, Sr.; Gately Beckman, Sr.; Molly McGaffigan, Jr.
Division 1 States: 3. Meghan Cross; 13. Mariesa Preble; 22. Riley Sweeney; 29. Molly McGaffigan
Odds and ends: Jon Alizio takes over as head coach for Amy Bernard, who will stay on as an assistant. The switch was made because Bernard, who had a successful 16-year tenure, has become an Associate Dean. Alizio is a former Pinkerton runner who ran for one year at Plymouth State and is also an assistant in track. ... Pinkerton has captured four straight Division 1 titles and qualified for New England six straight years
Jon Alizio (1st year): “We have a fairly young but very talented team. We are led by senior captain Meghan Cross.”
Salem
2018 season: 5th at Division 1 meet
Top returning runners: Silvia Caddell, Sr.; Katerina Aurillo, Sr.; Everlyn Vo, Jr.; Emma Gannon, Jr.; Corinna Pazzanesse, Jr.; Bethany Graham, Soph,; Natalie Coryea, Soph.; Erica James, Soph.; Mya Foreman, Soph.; Allison Lane, Soph.; Hana Wantanabe, Soph.; Sadie Caddell, Soph.; Isabella Faulkner, Soph.
Promising newcomers: Samantha Gilbert, Jr.; Gianna Zani, Frosh.; Namitha Arumugam, Frosh.; Sophia Caswell, Frosh.
Candidates: 17
Assistant: None
Captains: Emma Gannon, Silvia Caddell
Division 1 States: 9. Bethany Graham; 12. Natalie Coryea; 20. Mariesa Preble; 59. Erica James
Odds and ends: Silvia Caddell is in her second year as captain. ... Last year’s fifth-place finish in Division 1 was Salem’s highest in well more than a decade.
Spencer Shaw (8th year): “We have returned where we left off and are excited about the season ahead of us. We have unfinished business from last year and we are looking forward to improving our position in the division and in the State.”
Timberlane
2018 season: Incomplete team at Division 1 meet
Top returning runners: Julia Huberdeau, Jr.; Kerry Gannon, Jr.
Promising newcomers: Kelsey Riley, Jr.; Arlynn Stubbs, Jr.; Emily Alberti, Soph.; Maria Cioto, Soph; Kathryn Croteau, Soph.; Sealaan Gitterman, Soph.; Ella Vartanian, Soph.; Julia Grieco, Frosh.; Delaney Miller, Jr.; Nattalie O’Donnell, Frosh.; Nattalie O’Donnell, Frosh.
Candidates: 12
Captains: Julia Huberdeau
Odds and ends: Kerry Gannon will compete in both cross country and soccer this fall. The turnout of 12 runners is double the size of last year’s team. The team is young as there are no seniors on the roster. Delaney Miller and Kelsey Riley are both longtime competitive dancers, while Julia Huberdeau, a member of the Owls swim team, competed in four events at the 2018 Division 1 Swim and Dive Championships.
Co-coaches Brian Deveney (19th year) and Mark Behan (22nd year)
Division 2
Pelham
2018 season: Incomplete team for Div. 2 meet
Returning lettermen: Alanthara Chea, Jr.; Reka Ivanyi, Jr.; Kylie Harrington, Jr.; Paige Hurst, Jr.
Newcomer: Mia Cantacesso, Frosh.
Candidates: 5
Captains: Kylie Harrington
Assistant: None
Division 2 States: 41. Paige Hurst
Odds and ends: The Pythons’ entire roster was made up of sophomores last year. ... Kylie Harrington had a hip injury that kept her out of track. ... Several possible runners left the team in the preseason.
Steve Charbonneau (5th year)
Sanborn
2018 season: Incomplete team for Div. 2 meet
Returning lettermen: Emma Botelho, Jr.; Jaclin Jillson, Soph.; Hailie Perreault, Jr.
Promising newcomers: Jaime Warren, Jr.; Madison Crannel, Frosh.
Candidates: 5
Assistants: None
Captains: Avery Scully
Odds and ends: The Indians will have a tough time replacing graduated standout Avery Scully. She is spending a year in Americorps before attending college. ... Coach Scott Maxwell is searching for more runners to provide depth.
Scott Maxwell (10th year):
Windham
2018 season: 9th at Division 2 meet
Returning lettermen: Jenna Skilling, Sr.; Kaelyn Haggerty, Sr.; Grace Harootian, Sr..; Halie McGrail, Sr.; Paige DeVries, Jr.; Abigail Hughes, Jr.; Clair Verrier, Soph.
Promising newcomers: Tessa Parker, Frosh.
Assistants: None
Captains: Kaelyn Haggerty, Jenna Skilling
Division 2 States: 62. Grace Harootian; 75. Jenna Skilling
Odds and ends: Windham is remaining Division 2 in cross country for one more year. ... Kaelyn Haggerty and Jenna Skilling are captains for the second straight year.
Aria Levasseur (2nd year)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.