This could be the fall of redemption for the Salem and Pinkerton girls cross country teams.
Pinkerton, led by freshman Ginia Rufo, got off to a great start to the 2020 season before COVID shut it down, keeping the Astros from even competing in the Division 1 meet. Salem finished the season but, because of injuries, finished a distant 11th in the Division 1 meet.
Well, the Astros are back with Rufo and classmates Contessa Silva and Isabelle Groulx adding support and Salem returns with impressive sophomore Lily Thomas and a senior class that showed great promise as freshmen. Barring injuries, both teams should be near the top in the postseason.
Division 1
PINKERTON
2020 season: Did not compete in Division 1 meet because of COVID
Top returning runners: Mareisa Preble, Sr.; Makenna Alden, Sr.; Ginia Rufo, Soph.; Contessa Silva, Soph.; Isabelle Groulx, Soph.
Promising newcomers: Sydney Sexton, Frosh.
Fast facts: Former head coach Amy Bernard is an assistant coach. Her daughter, Hannah, remains in the volleyball program despite fine running potential. ... This year’s team is certainly talented but, with just 13 runners, is the smallest in recent memory.
Coach Jon Alizio (3rd year): “We are hoping for a top 3 finish in Division 1.”
SALEM
2020 season: 11th at Division 1 meet
Top returning runners: Bethany Graham, Sr.; Natalie Coryea, Sr.; Erica James, Sr.; Mya Foreman, Sr.; Isabella Faulkner, Sr.; Gracie Silver, Soph.; Lily Thomas, Soph.; Sophia Rozumek, Soph.
Promising newcomers: Ava Marchesi, Frosh.
Coach Spencer Shaw (10th year)
TIMBERLANE
2020 season: 12th in Division 1 meet
Top returning runners: Silan Gitterman, Sr.; Maria Cioto, Sr.; Emily Alberti, Sr.; Kamryn Dubois, Sr.; Taryn Fox, Sr.; Chayse Poulin, Soph.
Promising newcomers: Julia Fronc, Soph.; Kiersteen MacKeen, Soph; Layla Gitterman, Frosh.; Heather Ivas, Frosh; Rianna Kelley, Frosh; Kaylyn Moulton, Frosh.
Fast facts: In 2020, Silan Gitterman placed 27th at the Division 1 meet, qualifying her for the Meet of Champions. Placing 78th, she was the Owls’ first girls runner to compete in the MOC since 2013. ... Kiersteen MacKeen is a gymnast and high jumper for the Owls. Last spring, she high jumped 4-10 and competed in the Division 1 meet. ... Maria Cioto was the top overall female finisher in the recent Plaistow Old Home Days 5K.
Co-coaches Brian Deveney (21st year) and Mark Behan (24th year)
Division 2
PELHAM
2020 season: Incomplete team for Div. 2 meet
Returning runners: Elise Sullivan, Soph.; Morgan Berton, Soph.
Newcomers: Chloe Crear Jr.; Emma Sullivan, Soph.; Samantha Tetreault, Frosh.
Steve Charbonneau (8th year): “We’re looking to improve on last year’s promising freshman, and incorporate new people to the team,”
SANBORN
2020 season: Incomplete team for Div. 2 meet
Top returning runners: Lily Tedford, Soph.; Kati McNulty, Soph.
Promising newcomers: Julia Rockwell, Frosh.
Coach Scott Maxwell (12th year): “We have a solid group of underclassmen girls who have been putting in work this summer. We’re excited to see how things turn out!”
WINDHAM
2020 season: 8th at Division 2 meet
Returning runners: Spandana Machavarapu, Sr.; Kathryn Hynes, Sr.; Emily Manning, Jr.; Ava Sanchez, Soph.; Katherine Klinger, Soph.
Promising newcomers: Darby Madden, Frosh.; Brooke Martin, Frosh.
Fast facts: Emily Manning, Ava Sanchez, and Darby Madden are all 3-sport athletes. “Although our numbers figure to be low this season, we still expect our girls team to have a strong finish in the division this season,” said coach Tim Stap.
Coach Tim Stap (2nd year)
