NH Girls Hoop Pairings: Rivals Pinkerton, Londonderry matched up in first round

Our local girls basketball teams are gearing up for postseason runs.
In Division 1, archrivals Pinkerton and Londonderry will square off in Derry for the second time this season as the No. 7 and No. 10 seeds, respectively. During the regular season, the Astros earned a 50-41 win over the Lancers. The winner will travel to Merrimack, who earned a first-round bye in the 14-team tournament, in the quarterfinals.
Salem (15-7, 11-7 NH) is the No. 9 seed and will travel to Concord in the first round on Wednesday (7 p.m.). A win for the Blue Devils will set up a quarterfinal matchup with four-time defending state champion Bishop Guertin in the quarters.
In Division 2, Pelham earned the No. 9 seed while Sanborn is No. 11.
The Indians (11-7), who will travel to Kennett in the first round on Tuesday, have won three straight and five of their last six.
Division 1
SEEDING: 1. Bishop Guertin (17-1); 2. Merrimack (16-2); 3. Manchester Memorial (15-3); 4. Bedford (15-3); 5. Manchester Central (12-6); 6. Goffstown (12-6); 7. PINKERTON (12-6); 8. Concord (12-6); 9. SALEM (11-7); 10. Londonderry (10-8); 11. Portsmouth (9-9); 12. Nashua South (8-10); 13. Exeter (8-10); 14. Nashua North (7-11)
FIRST ROUND
Wednesday, March 4
GAME 1: Salem at Concord, 7 p.m.; GAME 2: Exeter at Bedford, 7 p.m.; GAME 3: Nashua South at Manchester Central, 6:30 p.m.; GAME 4: Londonderry at Pinkerton, 6 p.m.; GAME 5: Nashua North at Manchester Memorial, 7 p.m.; GAME 6: Portsmouth at Goffstown, 7 p.m.
QUARTERFINALS
Saturday, March 7
GAME 7: Game 1 winner at Bishop Guertin, 7 p.m.; GAME 8: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 7 p.m.; GAME 9: Game 4 winner at Merrimack, 7 p.m.; GAME 10: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 7 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
Thursday, March 12 at 6 and 8 p.m.
at Exeter High
FINALS
Saturday, March 14 at 2 p.m.
at UNH
Division 2
SEEDING: 1. Hanover (18-0); 2. Hollis-Brookline (16-2); 3. Spaulding (15-3); 4. Lebanon (15-3); 5. John Stark (14-4); 6. Kennett (13-5); 7. Bishop Brady (12-6); 8. Bow (12-6); 9. PELHAM (11-7); 10. Merrimack Valley (10-8); 11. SANBORN (10-8); 12. Coe-Brown (10-8); 13. Laconia (10-8); 14. Kearsarge (9-9); 15. Manchester West (9-8); 16. Stevens (8-10)
FIRST ROUND
Tuesday, March 3
GAME 1: Stevens at Hanover, 7 p.m.; GAME 2: Pelham at Bow, 7 p.m.; GAME 3: Laconia at Lebanon, 7 p.m.; GAME 4: Coe-Brown at John Stark, 7 p.m.; GAME 5: Manchester West at Hollis-Brookline, 7 p.m.; GAME 6: Merrimack Valley at Bishop Brady, 7 p.m.; GAME 7: Kearsarge at Spaulding, 6 p.m.; GAME 8: Sanborn at Kennett, 7 p.m.
QUARTERFINALS
Friday, March 6 (home of higher seed)
SEMIFINALS
Wednesday, March 11 (at Dartmouth College)
FINALS
Saturday, March 14 (at Dartmouth College)
