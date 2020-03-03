NH Girls Hoop Pairings: Rivals Pinkerton, Londonderry matched up in first round

Avah Ingalls will lead Pinkerton into postseason action on Wednesday.

 MIKE SPRINGER/Staff photo

Our local girls basketball teams are gearing up for postseason runs.

In Division 1, archrivals Pinkerton and Londonderry will square off in Derry for the second time this season as the No. 7 and No. 10 seeds, respectively. During the regular season, the Astros earned a 50-41 win over the Lancers. The winner will travel to Merrimack, who earned a first-round bye in the 14-team tournament, in the quarterfinals.

Salem (15-7, 11-7 NH) is the No. 9 seed and will travel to Concord in the first round on Wednesday (7 p.m.). A win for the Blue Devils will set up a quarterfinal matchup with four-time defending state champion Bishop Guertin in the quarters.

In Division 2, Pelham earned the No. 9 seed while Sanborn is No. 11.

The Indians (11-7), who will travel to Kennett in the first round on Tuesday, have won three straight and five of their last six.

 

Division 1

SEEDING: 1. Bishop Guertin (17-1); 2. Merrimack (16-2); 3. Manchester Memorial (15-3); 4. Bedford (15-3); 5. Manchester Central (12-6); 6. Goffstown (12-6); 7PINKERTON (12-6); 8. Concord (12-6); 9. SALEM (11-7); 10. Londonderry (10-8); 11. Portsmouth (9-9); 12. Nashua South (8-10); 13. Exeter (8-10); 14. Nashua North (7-11)

FIRST ROUND

Wednesday, March 4

GAME 1: Salem at Concord, 7 p.m.; GAME 2: Exeter at Bedford, 7 p.m.; GAME 3: Nashua South at Manchester Central, 6:30 p.m.; GAME 4: Londonderry at Pinkerton, 6 p.m.; GAME 5: Nashua North at Manchester Memorial, 7 p.m.; GAME 6: Portsmouth at Goffstown, 7 p.m.

QUARTERFINALS

Saturday, March 7

GAME 7: Game 1 winner at Bishop Guertin, 7 p.m.; GAME 8: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 7 p.m.; GAME 9: Game 4 winner at Merrimack, 7 p.m.; GAME 10: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 7 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

Thursday, March 12 at 6 and 8 p.m.

at Exeter High

FINALS

Saturday, March 14 at 2 p.m.

at UNH

 

Division 2

SEEDING: 1. Hanover (18-0); 2. Hollis-Brookline (16-2); 3. Spaulding (15-3); 4. Lebanon (15-3); 5. John Stark (14-4); 6. Kennett (13-5); 7. Bishop Brady (12-6); 8. Bow (12-6); 9. PELHAM (11-7); 10. Merrimack Valley (10-8); 11. SANBORN (10-8); 12. Coe-Brown (10-8); 13. Laconia (10-8); 14. Kearsarge (9-9); 15. Manchester West (9-8); 16. Stevens (8-10)

FIRST ROUND

Tuesday, March 3

GAME 1: Stevens at Hanover, 7 p.m.; GAME 2: Pelham at Bow, 7 p.m.; GAME 3: Laconia at Lebanon, 7 p.m.; GAME 4: Coe-Brown at John Stark, 7 p.m.; GAME 5: Manchester West at Hollis-Brookline, 7 p.m.; GAME 6: Merrimack Valley at Bishop Brady, 7 p.m.; GAME 7: Kearsarge at Spaulding, 6 p.m.; GAME 8: Sanborn at Kennett, 7 p.m.

QUARTERFINALS

Friday, March 6 (home of higher seed)

SEMIFINALS

Wednesday, March 11 (at Dartmouth College)

FINALS

Saturday, March 14 (at Dartmouth College)

