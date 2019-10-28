Division 1
SEEDINGS: 1. Exeter (16-0-0); 2. Londonderry (15-1-0); 3. Bishop Guertin (14-2-0); 4. Bedford (13-3-0); 5. Concord (12-4-0); 6. Manchester Central (11-3-2); 7. Nashua South (11-5-0); 8. Portsmouth (9-6-1); 9. PINKERTON (9-7-0); 10. Goffstown (7-8-1); 11. Merrimack (7-9-0); 12. Manchester Memorial (5-9-2); 13. WINDHAM (6-10-0); 14. Alvirne (6-10-0)
FIRST ROUND
Thursday, 3 p.m.
GAME 1: Pinkerton at Portsmouth; GAME 2: Windham at Bedford; GAME 3: Manchester Memorial at Concord; GAME 4: Goffstown at Nashua South; GAME 5: Alvirne at Bishop Guertin; GAME 6: Merrimack at Manchester Central
QUARTERFINALS
Sunday, 2 p.m., at home of higher seed
GAME 7: Game 1 winner at Exeter; GAME 8: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner; GAME 9: Game 4 winner at Londonderry; GAME 10: Game 5 winner at Game 6 winner
Division 2
No local teams qualified.
Division 3
No local teams qualified.
