Pinkerton will strive to keep its streak alive this fall and, due to the coronavirus pandemic, that will be no problem.
The Astros have made the state tournament 21 straight years and, with a open tournament, that will be extended to 22. It might have happened anyway because, without a huge number of returnees, Pinkerton does bring back talented midfielder Macy Graves, who has been all-New Hampshire the last two years, among several key returnees.
Also coming back, after missing last year with double knee surgery, is Hannah Collins for Timberlane, another excellent midfielder. She joins a large group of returnees (10 starters) and has the Owls geared for a turnaround season.
Elsewhere, Salem played Timberlane tough in its season opener and is banking on excellent goaltending with Kendall Migliorini and Rachel Carr splitting the duties while Windham is upbeat because of the experience of 14 returnees.
Pelham is looking for a winning season thanks to both some key returnees and an exceptionally strong freshman class. Kerri Alley-Violette takes over at Sanborn and is hopeful that good depth will help.
Division 1
Pinkerton
Coach Danielle Rappa: (4th year, 29-16-5)
2019 record: 9-7, lost in NH D1 quarters
Top returning players: Adria Forand, Sr., defense; Macy Graves, Sr., midfield; Sam Franks, Sr., midfield; Laure Morse, Sr., midfield; Chayse Dube, Jr., S; Allison Lamphere, Jr., defense; Caitline Seleny, Jr., defense; Emily Hood, Soph., midfield
Promising newcomers: Sofia Cmilovic, Jr., midfield
Salem
Coach Kendrick Whittle: (15th year, 88-125-22)
2019 record: 2-11-1, didn’t make tourney
Top returning players: Melanie Kurmin, Sr., midfield; Angelina Fichera, Sr., forward; Paige Migliorini, Sr., defense; Kim Lopez, Sr., forward; Kendall Migliorini, Jr., goalie; Emily Wilson, Jr., defense; Katie Moore, Jr., defense; Riley Devine, Jr., midfield; Rachel Carr, Soph., goalie
Promising newcomers: Caryl Huebner, Sr., defense; Abbi Edgington, Soph., midfield; Catherine Harnois, Soph., defense; Lilly Carriero, Frosh., midfield; Charlotte Hinchey, Frosh., forward
Timberlane
Coach Jeff Baumann: (13th year, 73-112-17)
2019 record: 4-12
Top returnees: Sydney Monahan, Sr., midfield; Lauren Oliver, Sr., midfield; Aryana Anthony, Sr., midfield; Rebecca Longchamps, Sr., defense; Monica Bajgrowicz, Sr., midfield; Kerry Gannon, Sr., defense; Morgan Lewis, Sr., forward; Hannah Collins, Sr., midfield; Cassidy O’Connor, Sr., defense; Alida Bates, Jr., forward; Sam Fowler, Soph., goalie
Other returnees: Lena Bonanno, Sr., forward; Catherine Hammond, Jr., defense; Cailin McNeil, Jr., goalie; Norah Barry, Soph., midfield; Lauren Genest, Soph., midfield; Maggie O’Connor, Soph., midfield;
Promising Newcomers: Arden Ferrari-Henry, Soph., goalie; Isabella Keough, Soph., forward; Sophia Keough, Soph., forward; Leal Morrier, Frosh., midfield
Windham
Coach Matt Bryant: (9th year, 83-50-7)
2019 record: 6-11
Returning players: Abby Husson, Sr., defense; Jess Thibodeau, Sr., goalie; Lauren Brooks, Sr., forward; Kate Burzlaff, Sr., midfield; Cassie Fischer, Sr., midfield; Alyssa Tarabocchia, Sr., forward; Jasmine Moskowitz, Sr., midfield; Payon Fumari, Sr., midfield; Madi Faulkingham, Sr., midfielder; Julia Stuckart, Sr., forward; Reagan Murray, Jr., forward; Cami Belair, Jr., midfield; Abby Irwin, Soph., defense; Lily Chhun, Soph., midfield
Promising newcomers: Ali Amari, Jr., defense
Division 2
Pelham
Coach Carlos Fuertes: (3rd year, 6-25-1)
2019 record: 3-13 didn’t make tourney
Top returning players: Elyce Jedraszek, Sr., midfield; Madison Curran, Sr., forward; Olivia Coakley, Sr., defense; Tallie Carney, Sr., midfield; Colleen Peters, Sr., goalie; Shaelyn Bonaparte, Jr., defense; Ashley Pedi, Soph., defense; Avery Larson, Soph., midfield; Chloe Crear, Soph., defense; Hannah Deschene, Soph., goalie; Lindsey Butler, Soph., midfield
Promising newcomers: Ashlyn Walsh, Frosh., forward; Abby Gates, Frosh., defense; Sophia Joncas, Frosh., defense; Kate Burke, Frosh., midfield; Maddie Cote, Frosh., forward
Sanborn
Coach Kerri Alley-Violette (1st year)
2019 record: 2-12
Returning players: Kaylen Lachapelle, Sr., forward; Madi McManus, Sr., defense; Grace Merry-Carreiro, Sr., midfield; Maya Dutton, Sr., goalie; Mackenzie Hickey, Sr., goalie; Jillian Evans, Jr., goalie; Sam Gerossie, Jr., defense; Tessa Holt, Jr., defense; Aubrie McGinn, Jr., midfield; Haley O’Toole, Jr., defense; Lara Dabrieo, Jr., midfield; Emma Soares, Soph., defense
Promising newcomers: Ana Julia Lelis, Jr., defense; Hannah Douglas, Jr., striker; Luce Colcord, Frosh., midfield; Sydney O’Toole, Frosh., midfield
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.