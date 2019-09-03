NEW HAMPSHIRE GIRLS SOCCER
Division 1
Pinkerton
2018 record: 11-3-2, lost in NH D1 quarters
Coach Danielle Rappa: (3rd year, 20-9-5)
Returning players (10): Aana Blaszka, Sr., defense; Mattie Sullivan, Sr., forward; Sammy Sutton, Sr. midfield; Adria Forand, Jr., defense; Macy Graves, Jr., midfield; Sam Franks, Jr., midfield; Enya Vanasse-Lagueux, Jr., forward; Courtney Peltak, Jr., forward; Laure Morse, Jr., midfield; Chayse Dube, Soph., forward
Promising newcomers: Emily Hood, Frosh., midfield; Kayla Franks, Frosh., midfield
Captains: Aana Blaszka, Mattie Sullivan, Macy Graves
Candidates: 80
Returning goal leaders: Enya Vanasse-Lagueux 5, Mattie Sullivan 3, Sam Franks 3, Chayse Dube 3
Returning honorees: Macy Graves, Second Team All-NH Division 1
Odds and ends: Pinkerton will have to deal with the loss of outstanding goalie Reagan Kolinski, who was twice voted the best keeper in NH Division 1. But, on the bright side, the Astros return 18 of the 23 goals scored from last year. ... Sam Franks is welcoming younger sister Kayla to the team this year. ... Macy Graves was an area leader in the 400 last spring (61.26). The Astros have been a model of consistency, not missing the playoffs since the 1999 season (6-9-1).
Assistants: None given
Salem
2018 record: 2-7-7, didn’t make tourney
Coach Kendrick Whittle: (14th year, 85-114-21)
Returning players (10): Darcy Wright, Sr., defense; Emma Liptrap, Sr., midfield; Sydney Lane, Sr., midfield; Emma Norcross, Sr., midfield; Jordyn Franzen, Sr., defense; Melanie Kurmin, Jr., midfield; Angelina Fichera, Jr., forward; Paige Migliorini, Jr., defense; Kendall Migliorini, Soph., goalie; Emily Wilson, Soph., defense
Promising newcomers: Rachel Carpinone, Sr, forward; Alexa Burrill, Jr, defense; Kim Lopez, Jr., forward; Katie Moore, Soph., defense; Niamh Edwards, Soph., midfield; Olivia Murray, Frosh., forward; Rachel Carr, Frosh., goalie
Captains: Emma Liptrap, Emma Norcorss, Sydney Lane, Jordyn Franzen, Darcy Wright
Candidates: 43
Returning goal leaders: Darcy Wright 4, Emma Liptrap 3
Returning honorees: Darcy Wright, HM All-State
Odds and ends: Eagle-Tribune basketball All-Star Jordyn Franzen averaged 16.6 points per game last winter. ... Emma Liptrap is a talented gymnast for the Blue Devils. Her and Darcy Wright are the lone returning goal scorers from last year’s team.
Assistants: Marran Ranks
Timberlane
2018 record: 5-8-4, lost in NH D1 first round
Coach Jeff Baumann: (12th year, 69-100-17)
Returning players (13): Lauren Paradis, Sr., defense; Julia Tully, Sr., defense; Caysie Quevillon, Sr., defense; Sydney Monahan, Jr., midfield; Lauren Oliver, Jr., midfield; Aryana Anthony, Jr., midfield; Rebecca Longchamps, Jr., defense; Monica Bajgrowicz, Jr., midfield; Kerry Gannon, Jr., defense; Morgan Lewis, Jr., forward; Hannah Collins, Jr., midfiled; Cassidy O’Connor, Jr., defense; Alida Bates, Soph., forward
Promising Newcomers: Nicole Pagnottaro, Sr., defense; Lena Bonanno, Jr., forward; Catherine Hammond, Soph, defense; Cailin McNeil, Soph., goalie; Norah Barry, Frosh, midfield; Lauren Genest, Frosh, midfield; Maggie O’Connor, Frosh, midfield; Samantha Fowler, Frosh., goalie;
Captains: TBD
Candidates: 40
Returning goal leaders: Alida Bates 9, Morgan Lewis 8, Hannah Collins 5
Returning honorees: Morgan Lewis, HM All-Division 1
Odds and ends: Cassidy O’Connor returns after missing most of last season with a broken foot. Her younger sister, Maggie, is joining the team. ... Hannah Collins, who scored 5 goals last year, will miss the season due to a knee injury. ... The Owls return their top two goal scorers in Alida Bates and Morgan Lewis. ... Kerry Gannon will again play soccer and run cross country during the fall season.
Assistants: Sam Labate
Windham
2018 record: 5-11-1, lost in NH D1 first round
Coach Matt Bryant: (8th year, 77-39-7)
Returning players (13): Livvey Kendzulak, Sr., midfield; Sam Bishop, Sr., midfield; Grace Harootian, Jr., defense; McKenna Deveau, Sr., defense; Amanda Brand, Sr., defense; Mia Saucedo, Sr., defense; Abby Husson, Jr., defense; Jess Thibodeau, Jr., goalie; Lauren Brooks, Jr., forward; Kate Burzlaff, Jr., midfield; Alyssa Tarabocchia, Jr., forward; Cassie Fischer, Jr., midfield; Jasmine Moskowitz, Jr., forward
Promising newcomers: Barbara Joanna Hume, Sr., goalie; Payton Furnari, Jr., midfield; Reagan Murray, Soph., forward; Cami Belair, Soph., midfield; Abby Irwin, Frosh., defense; Lily Chun, Frosh., forward
Captains: Sam Bishop, Grace Harootian, Livvey Kendzulak, Abby Husson
Candidates: 40
Returning goal leaders: Livvey Kendzulak 2, Lauren Brooks 2
Returning honorees: None
Odds and ends: The Jaguars will get a huge boost this season with the addition of sophomore Reagan Murray. She spent last year with Seacoast United’s development academy, but elected to come back to play for Windham. ... Abby Husson is the third junior captain in program history. ... Livvey Kendzulak, Grace Harootian and Cassie Fisher all had older sisters who played soccer for the Jags. ... Abby Irwin’s parents both played college soccer at St. Anselm. ... New assistant coach Jon Hall has over two decades of coaching experience in NH, most recently at Pelham.
Assistants: Jon Hall, Sarah Ellins
Division 2
Pelham
2018 record: 3-12-1. didn’t make tourney
Coach Carlos Fuertes: (2nd year, 3-12-1)
Returning players (11): Megan Sousa, Sr., midfield; Melanie Sousa, Sr.,defense; Jillian Cheung, Sr., defense; Elyce Jedraszek, Jr., midfield; Madison Curran, Jr., forward; Olivia Coakley, Jr., defense; Tallie Carney, Jr., midfield; Abby Schwab, Jr., defense; Abrielle Martin, Jr., forward; Colleen Peters, Jr., goalie; Shaelyn Bonaparte, Soph., defense;
Promising newcomers: Ashley Phillips, Sr., defense; Ashley Pedi, Frosh., defense; Avery Larson, Frosh., midfield; Chloe Crear, Frosh., defense; Hannah Deschene, Frosh., goalie; Carlee Sloan, Frosh., midfield; Lindsey Butler, Frosh., midfield; Kate Mader, Frosh., defense
Captains: Olivia Coakley
Returning goal leaders: Tallie Carney 2
Returning honorees: None
Odds and ends: Pelham has started the year 1-1 after beating Kingswood and losing to Bow. ... Coach Carlos Fuertes is excited about his talented freshman class that is mixing well with his talented junior class. ... Abby Schwab is looking to return at the end of the month from injury. ... Schwab (7.8 ppg), Olivia Coakley and Tallie Carney (5.8 ppg) all play basketball for the Pythons. ... Megan and Melanie Sousa are twins.
Assistants: Avery Fuertas
Sanborn
2018 record: 3-10-3
Coach David Miliner: (6th year, 24-52-6)
Returning players (15): Ashley Blake, Sr., defense; Taylor Dallon, Sr., defense; Gaby Menard, Sr., midfield; Melina Postema, Sr., forward; Emma Roderick, Sr., midfield; Erica Stroheker, Sr., midfield; Kaylen Lachapelle, Jr., forward; Madi McManus, Jr., defense; Grace Merry-Carreiro, Jr., midfield; Abby Schultz, Jr., forward; Jillian Evans, Soph., goalie; Sam Gerossie, Soph., defense; Tessa Holt, Soph., defense; Aubrie McGinn, Soph., midfield; Haley O’Toole, Soph., defense;
Promising newcomers: Emily Hinckley, Sr., defense; Maya Dutton, Jr., goalie; Mackenzie Hickey, Jr., goalie; Lara Dabrieo, Soph., midfield; Nylah Neptune, Frosh., midfield; Emma Soares, Frosh., defense
Captains: TBD
Candidates: 36
Returning goal leaders: Kaylen Lachapelle 3, Grace Merry-Carreiro 2, Melina Postema 2
Returning honorees: None
Odds and ends: Senior Emily Hinckley returns after missing all of last season due to injury. ... Grace Merry-Carreiro averaged 7.3 points and hit 37 3-pointers for the basketball team last winter.
Assistants: Scott Gormer, Kerrie Alley
