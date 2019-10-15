NH Golf: Timberlane’s Pepin, Pelham’s Hamel hold individual leads after opening rounds

Both the Division 1 and Division 3 state golf championships took place in New Hampshire on Tuesday.
Division 1 was played at Stonebridge Country Club. The five lowest scores posted by a team are added to get the team’s final score. Pinkerton took fifth out of 10 scoring teams with a 419 (+59), and Timberlane came in eighth (436, +76).
Bedford (394, +34) won for the sixth year in a row and seven out of the last eight.
But the story locally was the play of Timberlane junior Jack Pepin, who fired a marvelous 2-under 70 that included an eagle on the par-5 first hole. He shot the low round of the day, and leads two players by two strokes heading into the individual state championship on Sunday.
The top-20 low rounds of the day on Tuesday qualified for Sunday’s individual championship. The player with the lowest two-day total will be crowned champion.
One of the players Pepin leads by two strokes is Salem’s Evan Desjardins. The senior carded three birdies, a bogey and a double to finish with an even-par 72. Nashua North’s Bryce Zimmerman also shot even.
The only other local player to qualify for the individual championship was Pinkerton’s Kyle Raspuzzi, who finds himself in a tie for ninth after firing a 5-over 77.
HAMEL ON TOP IN D3
Similarly in Division 3, Pelham’s Russell Hamel took home medalist honors after carding an even-par 72 at Mt. Washington Golf Course on Tuesday. The highlight of his day was an eagle on the par-4 second hole.
Heading into Sunday’s individual championship, Hamel leads Derryfield’s Gunner Senatore by a stroke and Bow’s Jake Mielcarz by two.
Sanborn’s Patrick Sullivan was the only other local golfer to qualify for Sunday. He was the Indians’ low man with an 86.
Derryfield won the Division 3 state title as a team, beating Bow by five strokes. Pelham came in fourth, with Sanborn right behind in fifth out of 12 qualified teams.
NH Division 1 Championship
at Stonebridge CC, Par 72
Match results (10 teams scored): 1. Bedford 394; 2. Exeter 400; 3. Nashua North 404; 4. Hanover 416; 5. Pinkerton 419; 6. Keene 422; 7. Concord 426; 8. Timberlane 436; 9. Dover 440; 10. Bishop Guertin 449
Team leaders (top 20 advance to Sunday’s Individual Championship): 1. Jack Pepin (Tim) 70; 2. Evan Desjardins (Sal) 72; 9. Kyle Raspuzzi (Pink) 77
NH Division 3 Championship
at Mt. Washington Resort GC, par 72
Match results (12 teams scored): 1. Derryfield 320; 2. Bow 325; 3. Plymouth 347; 4. Pelham 351; 5. Sanborn 358; 6. Stevens 362; 7. Gilford 363; 8. Bishop Brady 367; 9. Somersworth 370; 10. Lebanon 384; 11. Fall Mountain 392; 12. Laconia 395
Team leaders (top 20 qualify for Sunday’s Individual Championship): 1. Russell Hamel (Pel) 72; 17. Patrick Sullivan (San) 86
