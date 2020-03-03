NH Hockey Pairings Salem, Windham feeling confident as postseason arrives

Salem hockey hit a bit of a snag with two losses to end the regular season. But the Blue Devils have left that far in the past as they prepare to kick off the Division 1 state tournament.
“We got knocked down a few spots, but it doesn’t matter,” said star forward Ryan Pappalardo. “Everyone has the same record going into the postseason — 0-0. Anyone can beat anyone. As long as everyone does their job, we will have a great postseason.”
No. 5-seeded Salem (12-3-3) earned a bye through the first round, and will open play on Saturday against No. 4 Trinity (13-4-1) at Saint Anselm (7 p.m.) The two teams tied 2-2 in their regular season meeting on Jan. 2.
Eagle-Tribune All-Star Pappalardo is one of the most dangerous goal-scorers in New Hampshire. He leads the Blue Devils in goals (21) and points (44). Right behind him are Anthony Survilas (18 goals, 36 points) and Sam Maietta (12 goals). Another key to their success has been the play of goalie Spencer Deane (five shutouts, 1.89 goals-against average.)
“Our last two games were tough, but we’ve already forgotten about them,” said Deane. “We just have to focus and not let up.”
Windham (11-7-0) is the No. 7 seed in the Division 1 tournament, and will face No. 10 Nashua North-Souhegan (6-9-3) in the first round on Wednesday at the Salem Icenter (4 p.m.) The Jaguars won both regular season meetings, 6-0 and 2-0.
Windham finished the regular season with a bang, upsetting Salem 4-1. Tommy Langlois (13 goals) and Mike Montanile (11 goals) lead the Jaguar offense, and Bobby DiCicco is an Eagle-Tribune All-Star defenseman.
“The team is feeling confident,” said coach Shawn Dunn. “Our goal was to earn a playoff spot and play our best when the playoffs came around. They guys are playing as a cohesive group.”
Rounding out the Division 1 field is No. 9 Pinkerton (10-8-0), which will face No. 8 Hanover (10-8-0) in the first round on Wednesday (4 p.m.) Hanover won the regular season meeting, 3-2.
Ethan Burgess (12 goals) leads the Astro offense, while Matt Gilliland (three shutouts, 2.6 GAA) has stood out in goal.
“We have a tough road ahead of us, but we are fired up and ready to go,” said Gilliland. “We need to play every game like it’s our last, because it could be.”
The Pinkerton girls (10-5-0) are the No. 5 seed, earning a bye through the first round. The Astros will play No. 4 Hanover (11-4-2) on Friday (5:10 p.m.)
Boys Hockey
Division 1
SEEDS: 1. Concord 17-1-0, 2. Bedford 14-3-1, 3. Exeter 13-3-2, 4. Trinity 13-4-1, 5. Salem 12-3-3, 6. Bishop Guertin 12-6-0, 7. Windham 11-7-0, 8. Hanover 10-8-0, 9. Pinkerton 10-8-0, 10. Nashua North-Souhegan 6-9-3, 11. Bow 7-11-0
FIRST ROUND
WEDNESDAY, March 4
Game 1: Pinkerton at Hanover (Campion Arena, Lebanon), 4 p.m.; Game 2: Nashua North at Windham (Salem Icenter), 4 p.m.; Game 3: Bow at Bishop Guertin, 4 p.m.
QUARTERFINALS
SATURDAY, March 7
Game 4: Game 1 winner at Concord, 6 p.m.; Game 5: Salem at Trinity (at Saint Anselm), 7 p.m.; Game 6: Game 2 winner at Bedford, 1 p.m.; Game 7: Game 3 winner at Exeter, 1 p.m.
Girls Hockey
SEEDS: 1. Concord 16-2-0, 2. Berlin 12-4-2, 3. Oyster River-Portsmouth 12-4-2, 4. Hanover 11-4-2, 5. PINKERTON 10-5-0, 6. Exeter 11-6-1, 7. Lebanon-Stevens 9-6-2, 8. Bishop Brady-Trinity-West 10-7-1, 9. Bishop Guertin 9-9-0, 10. St. Thomas 9-9-0, 11. Souhegan 7-9-1
FIRST ROUND
TUESDAY, March 3
Game 1: Trinity at Bishop Guertin, 2:50; Game 2: St. Thomas at Lebanon, 6 p.m.; Game 3: Souhegan at Exeter, 2:45 p.m.
QUARTERFINALS
FRIDAY, March 6
Game 4: Game 1 winner at Concord, 5 p.m.; Game 5: Pinkerton at Hanover (Campion Arena, Lebanon), 5:10 p.m.; Game 6: Game 2 winner at Berlin, 4 p.m.; Game 7: Game 3 winner at Oyster River, 4 p.m.
