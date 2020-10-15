It’s full speed ahead for New Hampshire state tournaments.
While Massachusetts has opted to forgo state tournaments this year due to the coronavirus, New Hampshire is set to begin a series of open tourneys (all teams qualify) next week with field hockey while underlining certain safety precautions. Fans will generally be limited to two relatives per athlete.
The field hockey tournament begins in Division 1 next Wednesday, Oct. 21, with four divisional tourneys (to minimize travel). Salem will face Londonderry at 3 p.m. while defending state champ Windham will get a bye. The Jaguars were scheduled to face Pinkerton, but the Astros were forced to forfeit because of a pause in all activities due to coronavirus concerns.
In a different regional division, Timberlane will face Winnacunnet Wednesday. Next Thursday, Oct. 22, Pelham and Sanborn will meet in a Division 2 tourney opener.
State field hockey finals in all divisions are set for Sunday, Nov. 1.
Following are when other New Hampshire state tourneys are scheduled to begin and finish.
Cross country — Divisional meets Oct. 31 at Derryfield Park, Meet of Champions Nov. 7 at Nashua South
Golf — Div. 1 state Oct. 25, at Concord, Div. 2 Oct. 25 at Windham Country Club
Boys soccer — Prelims Oct. 28, final Nov. 6
Girls soccer — Prelims Oct. 29, final Nov. 8
Volleyball — Prelims Oct. 29, final Nov. 7
Football — Div. 1 and Div. 2 quarterfinals Nov. 7, semifinals Nov. 14, final Nov. 21; Div. 3 semifinals Nov. 7, final Nov. 14
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.