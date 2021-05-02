WINDHAM — For half an inning, it appeared Windham softball was on the verge of retaking control.
After allowing five runs in the top of the first, the Jaguars struck back with three runs in the bottom of the inning, seemingly swinging the early momentum.
But Londonderry’s bats never cooled off, and the Lancers handed Windham an 18-3 loss in a windy Saturday matinée.
“It wasn’t our day today,” said Jaguars coach David Hedge. “Londonderry has a good club that can really hit the ball. I thought we were in it when we bounced back in the first inning, but they shut us down after that. We struggled on defense. They just beat us today.”
Londonderry (4-3) took control in the first, sending nine batters to the plate and scoring the five runs on six hits.
But back came Windham (3-4) in the bottom of the first.
After two quick outs, Ella Tower walked, Jasmine Moskowitz and Avery Dyer each singed, and they all scored on a bases-clearing triple down the right field line by first baseman Katie Nolan.
But Londonderry responded with one run in the second, then three more in the third and the fourth to ice the game early.
Windham threatened in the third, when Tower walked and Ella Fitzgerald singled. But the Jaguars could not push a run across.
The Jaguars again showed some life in the fifth, when Fitzgerald led off with a double and Kayleigh Sinnott walked. But two strikeouts and a caught stealing ended that frame.
Londonderry, meanwhile, had at least two hits and one run in every inning.
“Londonderry’s pitcher (Olivia Cutuli) threw some nice pitches,” said Hedge, “and when your batters are off-balance there isn’t much you can do.”
Cutuli, a freshman, struck out 11 Jaguars and walked just two in six innings. She allowed just two hits after the first.
“I had been struggling a little coming into this game,” said Cutuli. “So today was a good day to build confidence. My change-up was a lot better today. After the first, I focused more on my mechanics, I saw what they had, and attacked them.”
Fitzgerald led the Jags, going 3 for 3 with a single, double and triple. For Londonderry, Liana Sawyer and Samantha Minton each went 4 for 5, and Olivia Chau and McKenna True each contributed three hits.
Windham will look to shake the loss off in time for it Wednesday game at Dover.
“I hope so!” said Hedge. “We have a few days off. We’ll work on things so go from there.”
Londonderry 18, Windham 3
Londonderry (18): Olivia Chau ss 4-4-3, Emily Rivera cf 5-1-1, Madisyn Bickford ph 1-0-0, McKenna True c 6-0-3, Lauren Laudani C 3-1-1, Nina c 0-0-0, Mya Gaspie 1b 3-1-1, Nicolle Dobe 1b 1-1-0, Sarah Frazier 3b 3-2-1, Liana Sawyer rf 5-4-4, Samantha Minton lf 5-1-4, Allu Lacey 3b 5-3-2. Totals 41-18-20
Windham (3): Lauren Brooks 2b 4-0-0, Makayla Panich c 4-0-1, Ella Tower p 2-1-0, Jasmine Miskowitz ss 4-1-1, Avery Dyer 3b 3-1-1, Kerrin Fitzgerald lf 3-0-1, Katie Nolan 1b 2-0-2, Cami Belair cf 0-0-0, Kayleigh Sinnott cf/lf 2-0-1, Sophia Sousa lf 1-0-0, Bella Yantosca rf 2-0-0, Mia Akin rf 1-0-0. Totals 28-3-7
RBI: W — Fitzgerald 3; L — Chau 2, Rivera 2, True 3, Sawyer 2, Minton 4, Lacey 2
WP: Cutuli; LP: Tower
Londonderry (4-3): 5 1 3 3 1 1 4 — 18
Windham (3-4): 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 3
