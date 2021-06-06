Tuesday, June 8
BOYS LACROSSE
Division 1 Semifinals
Pinkerton at Exeter, 4 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Division 1 Finals
at Exeter
Pinkerton vs. Bishop Guertin, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
State Quarterfinals
Windham at Hollis-Brookline, 6 p.m.
Salem at Timberlane, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, June 9
SOFTBALL
Division 1 Semifinals
Salem at Merrimack, 4 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Division 2 Semifinals
Derryfield at Timberlane, 5 p.m.
Friday, June 11
GIRLS TENNIS
Division 2 Finals
Windham at Bedford, 3 p.m.
