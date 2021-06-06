Tuesday, June 8

BOYS LACROSSE

Division 1 Semifinals

Pinkerton at Exeter, 4 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Division 1 Finals

at Exeter

Pinkerton vs. Bishop Guertin, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

State Quarterfinals

Windham at Hollis-Brookline, 6 p.m.

Salem at Timberlane, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, June 9

SOFTBALL

Division 1 Semifinals

Salem at Merrimack, 4 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Division 2 Semifinals

Derryfield at Timberlane, 5 p.m.

Friday, June 11

GIRLS TENNIS

Division 2 Finals

Windham at Bedford, 3 p.m.

 

