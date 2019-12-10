New Hampshire
Pinkerton
2018-19 season: 9-5, 3rd in Division 1
Returning starters (10): Sterling McLaughlin, Sr., 182; Mark Harrington, Sr., 120; Billy Knapp, Sr. 132; Will Brown, Sr., 220; David Hammond, Jr., 132; Dominic Robinson, Jr., 113; Marcus Sconza, Jr., 145; Jack MacKiernan, Soph., 152; Nathan Lindquist, Soph., 126; Casey Phelan, Soph., 113
Returning lettermen: Rowan Rakich, Sr., 152; Cam Sylvester, Sr., 195; Isaac Cohen, Jr., 160 Abbie Dumont, Soph., 145
Promising newcomers: Ben Fairbank, Jr., 285; Herve Durocher, Soph., 195; Michael Follo, Frosh., 106; Cameron McMahon, Frosh., 120; Sophie Rench, Frosh., 126; Abygale Alexander, Frosh., 126; Owen Fortunata, Frosh., 160;
Candidates: 48; Captains: TBA
Fast facts: Sterling McLaughlin had an excellent junior season and finished 6th in New England. ... Of last year’s 14 seniors, Kyle Setzer, Nick Fortunata and Christian Kuechler are all wrestling in college this year at Roger Williams, Plymouth State and Plymouth State, respectively.
Assistants: Rob Flinn, Eli Matson, Jason Bretton
Coach David Rhoads (9th year, 99-43): “We return a solid core from last year’s team, and are looking for steady performance from the new faces in the room. Strong leadership and team culture will carry us through the grind of the season.”
Salem
2018-19: 21-11
Returning starters (7): Matt Adams, Sr., 126; Beau Dillon, Sr., 220; Josh Ozoria, Sr., 285; George Boudreau, Jr., 138; Phil Giordano, Jr., 113; Tanner Morgano, Jr., 170/182; Ryan O’Rourke, Soph., 106;
Returning lettermen: Jordan Scott, Sr., 285; Brian Barnes, Soph., 120; Martial Ngatchoua, Soph., 120/126; Mike Williams, Soph., 152; Matt Breton, Soph., 170
Promising newcomers: TBA
Candidates: 20; Captains: Beau Dillon, Josh Ozoria
Fast facts: Beau Dillon was 53-5 last year and a New England champion at 195. A two-year captain, he committed to Division 1 Edinboro in the fall. ... Last year’s co-coach, Wes Decker, moved to Georgia for a new job. ... Matt Adams was 47-4 last year and is a two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star with a career mark of 121-35. ... Former Salem standout Joe Boucher has joined the staff.
Candidates: Steve Abraham, Joe Boucher, Keith Dearden, Trevor Dearden, Mike Pedro
Coach Nick Eddy (4th year, 46-25): “We’re looking forward to our first meet against Exeter.”
Timberlane
2018-19: 19-0, Division 1 state champion
Returning starters (8): Chris Lund, Sr., 220/285; John Leavitt, Sr. 120/126; Joe Friel, Sr., 160/170; Nick Pallaria, Jr., 138/145; Adam Marquis, Jr., 145/152; Konrad Parker, Soph., 106/113; Codey Wild, Soph., 132/138; Cooper Kelly, Soph., 182/195
Returning lettermen: Brendan Young, Sr., 170/182; Brady Sickel, Sr., 126/132; Brandon Musgrave, Jr., 160/170; Jake Rousseau, Jr., 113/120; Anthony Rousseau, Soph., 152/160
Promising newcomers: Niko Langlois, Frosh., 195/220; Kaeleb Moley, Frosh., 170/182; Malikai Colon Frosh., 285; Jonathan Fabrizio, Frosh., 106/113; Ben Little, Frosh., 113/120
Candidates: 42; Captains: TBA
Fast facts: Connor McGonagle is wrestling at Lehigh this year after winning his third straight New England title and setting a record for all-time wins at Timberlane (197-6), breaking Matt Smith’s record (186-6). ... Junior Nick Pallaria was 45-8 last year as an Eagle-Tribune All-Star. ... A newcomer to watch is freshman Niko Langlois, a middle school New England champ. ... Head coach Barry Chooljian is retiring after the season as New Hampshire’s all-time winningest coach. ... Timberlane has won 44 straight dual meets and 172 straight against New Hampshire teams. ... Former lower weight standout Tyler Fitzpatrick joins the staff.
Assistants: Dan Donovan, Tim Brown, Brian Nicoll, Dan Woodworth, Tyler Fitzpatrick
Coach Barry Chooljian (34th year, 598-50-5): “We return eight starters and have a very solid group of freshmen up from the middle school program.”
Windham
2018-19 season: 18-10
Returning starters (7): Hunter Tornquist, Sr., 182; Matt Sullivan, Sr., 152; Payton Sills, Sr., 126; Conner Sills, Sr., 132; 170; Joel Nyonga, Soph., 195; Sam Oakes, Soph., 113/120; Jayson Clementi, Soph., 113/120
Returning lettermen: Joe Furey, Sr., 138; Nick Antonucci, Jr., 126
Promising newcomers: Aidan Williams, Frosh., 106; Ky Cole, Frosh., 132; Sam Husson, Frosh., 138; Noah Afonso, Frosh., 145/152
Candidates: 26; Captains: TBA
Fast facts: The Jaguars made a successful move up to Division 1 after winning the Division 2 state title the previous two years. ... Freshman Aidan Williams is the son of former state champion Glenn Williams from Lawrence. He and classmate Ky Cole show good promise. ... Former Timerlane standout Derek Bohle has joined the staff.
Assistants: Corbin Decker, Derek Bohle, Jack Byrne
Coach Tom Darrin (10th year, 169-72-1): “We will be sold in the lighter weights. We hope to develop our wrestlers in the upper weights during the year to strengthen our overall lineup.”
Pelham
2018-19: 11-14
Returning wrestlers (7): Ryan Leuteritz, Sr., 220; Nick Carroll, Sr., 182; Evan Haskins, Sr., 170; Patrick Soonthornprapuet, Jr., 113; Conor Maslanek, Jr., 195; Jacob Donovan, Jr., 138/ 145; Ethan Giniewicz, Soph., 152 (injured, out for year); Haileigh LaFlamme, Soph., 120
Newcomers: Bryce Bienvenu, Jr., 195/ 220; Matt Jones, Jr., 160
Candidates: 9; Captains: Evan Haskins, Nick Carroll, Ryan Leuteritz
Fast facts: Junior Conor Maslanek was 49-3 last year and enjoyed the best season in school history, finishing third in New England.
Assistants: Chris Thomas, Mike D’Avanzo, RJ Riddinger
Coach Bob Riddinger (13th year, 109-152): “The numbers just haven’t come back yet. We will stay competitive in the middle to upper weights and are looking for high placements come time for the state and MOC tournaments. The kids have had a positive attitude and are working hard to start the season. We hope to add some more kids to the roster.”
