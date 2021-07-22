NHL Expansion Draft: Kraken acquire North Andover’s Blackwell, Daccord

SEATTLE (AP) — For the entirety of his NHL career, anytime Mark Giordano pulled on a jersey there was always a heavy dose of red.
When he pulled on the sweater of the Kraken, the only red visible was from the menacing eye in the center of the Seattle logo.
“After all those years of pulling on the red ‘C’ to put this on today was a different feeling for sure,” Giordano said.
The veteran defenseman will be at the center of what takes place in the coming weeks as the initial Seattle roster that was selected during the NHL expansion draft is tweaked and adjusted into the squad that will take the ice in September to begin training camp.
The nucleus for the first couple of seasons came out of Seattle’s selections in the expansion draft, anchored by Giordano, who seems in line to become the first Kraken captain. Other core players include defensemen Jamie Oleksiak, Adam Larsson and Haydn Fleury, forwards Calle Jarnkrok, Jordan Eberle, Yanni Gourde and Brandon Tanev, and goaltender Chris Driedger.The club also chose a pair of North Andover natives: Colin Blackwell from the Rangers and Joey Daccord from the Senators.
But there’s also more to come and there’s the sense the roughly $30 million in salary cap space Seattle has will be put to use in short order, whether for trades or free agent signings.
As general manager Ron Francis described it, Seattle’s roster on Wednesday night was a “snapshot” of the moment.
“It’s pretty hard to explain to your fan base why you’ve got $7, $8, $10 million dollars in dead space when they want those players on the ice helping their team be successful,” Francis said. “We think it’s valuable now. Not only now, it’s going to be valuable moving forward.”
Seattle did make one move post expansion draft Thursday, trading winger Tyler Pitlick to Calgary for a 2022 fourth-round selection. Pitlick was Seattle’s selection from Arizona and cleared another $1.75 million in cap space for the Kraken.
About BlackwellColin Blackwell, 28, was raised in North Andover and starred for St. John’s Prep and Harvard.
The forward scored 12 goals and 22 points in 47 games last season with the Rangers. He’s just 5-9, 190 but Blackwell is a tenacious forechecker.
He was also a leader for Team USA at the World Championships in Latvia this summer helping them capture bronze.
All told Blackwell, who nearly retired in college due to concussions, has played in 80 NHL games.
About DaccordJoey Daccord was one of three goalies selected by the Kraken along with Chris Driedger of Florida and Vitek Vanecek of Washington.
The former North Andover High, Cushing Academy and Arizona State star was drafted in the seventh round of the 2015 draft. He was one of five goalies to see time last season with the Senators. He went 1-3-1 with a 3.27 goals-against and a .897 save percentage. Previously he appeared in one game with the Senators, that was in the 2018-19 season.
Driedger and Vanecek have more NHL experience. Daccord, 24, has a two-way contract so he can be sent to the minors and called up due to injury.
