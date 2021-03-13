NHL: Kreider, Blackwell shine as Rangers blank B’s

BOSTON (AP) — Ex-Phillips Andover great Chris Kreider scored his team-leading 14th goal, Artemi Panarin had an assist in his first game back since leaving the team, and the New York Rangers beat the Boston Bruins 4-0 Saturday to halt a three-game losing streak.
Kreider’s goal made it 2-0 in the second period when he one-timed Zibanejad’s pass from the right corner after the puck slid through the slot just past the stick of Jarred Tinordi’s diving attempt to block it.
Colin Blackwell of North Andover contributed an assist in the win.
Panarin left Feb. 22 after a Russian tabloid printed allegations from a former coach that he attacked a woman in Latvia almost a decade ago, which he denies. His return clearly provided a lift for New York.
Keith Kinkaid stopped 18 shots for his first shutout since 2018.
Jaroslav Halak made 29 saves for the Bruins, who have dropped eight of their last 12 games.
“You see a game like that and it’s: ‘Are we tired or are we out of shape?’” Boston coach Bruce Cassidy said. “At the end of it, I think there’s a number of things. But it’s unacceptable, the effort has to be there everyday. That’s the most disappointing thing about today was the effort.”
The Rangers called the story about Panarin fabricated and designed to intimidate him for his political views against Russian President Vladimir Putin. His former coach in the Kontinental Hockey League, Andrei Nazarov, said he was motivated to speak about the alleged incident because he disagreed with Panarin’s criticism of the Russian government.
DeBrusk COVID
Boston forward Jake DeBrusk, who had a goal Thursday after being benched and called out for his play this season by coach Bruce Cassidy, missed the game because he was in COVID-19 protocol.
Cassidy didn’t have any update on No. 1 goalie Tuukka Rask’s potential return during his morning videoconference with the media. Cassidy just said if Rask couldn’t travel that Jaroslav Halak would not play both games of a two-game trip to Pittsburgh.
Rask suffered an undisclosed injury at the end of last Sunday’s loss against New Jersey, reaching for his back as he skated quickly to the bench for an extra skater in the closing minutes.
Dan Vladar was the backup Saturday.
WHAT’S NEXT?
Boston at Pittsburgh on Monday, 7 p.m.
