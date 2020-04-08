NORTH ANDOVER — A pair of current Merrimack College men’s hockey players and one future Warrior were listed in NHL Central Scouting’s final rankings for the 2020 NHL Draft.
Rising sophomore defensemen Zach Uens and Declan Carlile were listed among the top North American skaters, along with future Warrior forward Alex Jefferies. The final rankings were released ahead of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, which was originally slated for June 26-27 at Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, but has now been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Uens, who had a stellar rookie campaign with the Warriors that included 18 points (four goals, 14 assists) in 34 games, is ranked 82nd among North American skaters.
Future Warrior forward Alex Jefferies also saw a jump in his draft rankings. He bumped up one slot to the 97th rated North American skater after his season at The Gunnery (Conn.) where he had 69 points (33 goals, 36 assists) in 32 games.
Carlile’s freshman season at Merrimack ended in accolades, as he was named to the Hockey East All-Rookie team and was named a finalist for the league’s Rookie of the Year award. He had 22 points (four goals, 18 assists) in 34 games.
