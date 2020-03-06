Niang shines as Jazz down Celtics

BOSTON (AP) — Mike Conley made six 3-pointers and scored 25 points, Jordan Clarkson added 17 and the Utah Jazz beat the Boston Celtics 99-94 on Friday night for their fourth straight victory.
Donovan Mitchell added 11 points, and Rudy Gobert had nine points, seven rebounds and three blocks.
Georges Niang of Methuen had a happy homecoming. The former Iowa State All-American pumped in 7 points in 12 minutes in the win.
The Jazz won their third straight to Boston, capitalizing on the short-handed Celtics’ shooting woes. Boston has lost three of four and three straight at home.
The Celtics were without injured forwards Jaylen Brown and Gordon Hayward.
Marcus Smart led Boston with 29 points. Jayson Tatum added 18 points, Kemba Walker had 13 points and seven assists, and Daniel Theis finished with 12 points and nine rebounds.
Boston couldn’t overcome Utah’s torrid shooting that the Jazz rode to a 16-point lead in the second quarter. Utah made 17 of 45 3-pointers.
The Jazz led 62-49 at halftime after shooting 60.5 percent (23 for 38) in the first two quarters. Utah hit 13 of 21 3-pointers in the half, going 8 for 11 from long distance in the second quarter.
Brown out
Jayle Brown (right hamstring strain) and Gordon Hayward (right knee contusion) were both out of the lineup for the second straight game. ... Marcus Smart, fined $35,000 by the NBA Thursday for confronting officials after Tuesday night’s overtime loss to Brooklyn, turned 26 on Friday. … Smart was called for a technical foul with 9:01 left in the fourth.
UP NEXT
Boston hosts Oklahoma City Sunday at 6 p.m.
