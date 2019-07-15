Rick Middleton’s “Bucket List” is getting a check mark on Tuesday.
The former Boston Bruins star who compiled 988 points (448 goals, 540 assists) in 1,005 games has knocked off some big ones, including a few of late.
Longtime NHL career?
Check.
Nearly a point per game average over his career (988 points in 1,005 games)?
Check.
Big-time playoff performer (100 points in 110 games)?
Check.
Hired by Boston Bruins to be director of alumni?
Check.
Getting his No. 16 retired in the TD Garden rafters?
Big, big check.
On deck on July 16 (of course, it is on the 16th) is “Nifty Night” at Hampton Beach.
That’s right, the ex-Bruins great will be honored at the Seashell Stage at the beach during a ceremony at 8 p.m., right in the middle of a night of music which begins at 7 p.m. and goes to 9:15 p.m.
The event is presented by the Hampton Beach Village District. Middleton is a resident of the southern N.H. beach town.
There will be an appearance by a former teammate of Middleton’s and NHL Hall of Famer.
There is no cost to attend.
