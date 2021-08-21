Night Owls a win from NSBL championship

The Kingston Night Owls pulled to within a victory of their fifth straight North Shore Baseball League championship by rolling past the North Shore Phillies 7-0 on Friday.
Andrew Thibault gave the Night Owls the lead with a home run in the first inning, and the winners never looked back. Kingston added six runs in the sixth. Rob Wirtanez and Jamie Velez each delivered two-run singles, while Daniel Trezpacz and Connor Morin each drove in one run each.
Sebastian Mexico added three hits, making him 7 for 14 in the series.
Garrett Roberts struck out nine and allowed just three hits for a complete-game shutout. He was helped by excellent defensive plays by Thibault and Mexico.
The Night Owls led the series 3-1, and were scheduled to play Saturday with the chance to clinch the title.
...
The Night Owls suffered their only loss of the series on Wednesday, 5-4 to the Phillies in eight innings.
Kingston starter Jeff Williams allowed only one earned run in eight innings. Thibault and Mexico each had two hits for the Night Owls.
