Night Owls capture 5th consecutive NSBL title

LYNN — What can only be described as a dynasty continued late Tuesday night.
With a comeback 8-3 victory over the North Shore Phillies, the Kingston Night Owls captured their fifth straight North Shore Baseball League title and seventh in eight years.
Trailing 3-0 after two innings, the Night Owls closed the gap to 3-2 on a two-run single by Daniel Trezpacz, scoring Andrew Thibault (8 for 21 in the playoffs) and Sebastian Mexico (9 for 22).
In the sixth, the Owls took the lead for good with six runs with two outs.
A Rob Wirtanen single followed by a Kyle O’Neill sacrifice set the stage for a Jaime Velez RBI-tying single. That was followed by two-RBI hits by Mexico and Trezpacz and an RBI single by Haverhill’s Nick Skafas.
Haverhill’s Tyler McDonald started and went 4 2/3 effective innings, striking out six while allowing four hits. Jeff Williams came in and pitched 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief, retiring seven of the eight batters he faced, for the win.
Williams struggled a bit during the regular season but was lights out during the playoffs, during which the Night Owls were 9-4.
The title was one of the most satisfying for 12-year coach Paul Sartori. In contrast to previous years, when the Night Owls were usually seeded first or second entering the playoffs, they entered this year as the fifth seed with a 13-9-1 record.
“The team really came together and we had great pitching depth which made a big difference,” said Sartori. “We feel pretty good about what we accomplished.”
And well they should.
Night Owl dynasty
2021: 22-13-1, NSBL champions
2020: 18-9, NSBL champions
2019: 30-5, NSBL champions
2018: 25-2, NSBL champions
2017: 27-12, NSBL champions
2016: 18-8, lost in quarterfinals
2015: 26-9-2, NSBL champions
2014: 29-9, NSBL champions
2013: 22-11, NSBL runner-up
Totals: 217-78-3, 7 championships
