There have been plenty of personnel changes over the span of what can only be considered a Kingston Night Owls dynasty over the last eight years.
While the Night Owls have captured seven North Shore Baseball League championships in that time, players have come and gone at virtually every position.
“Guys move, they get married, start a family, get more involved in their jobs -- there are all sorts of reasons for turnover,” said 12-year coach Paul Sartori after the Night Owls won their fifth straight NSBL title earlier in the week.
But during that span, there has been one constant in premier shortstop Nick Comei of Haverhill who, with his eighth season, is the longest tenured Night Owl.
Comei has always been a clutch hitter, boasting a .297 career average, but it’s his defense that stands out. When it comes to making the routine play, or the spectacular one, he has no equal.
“He makes so many great plays you get used to it,” said Sartori. “In our last (championship) win, he went deep in the hole and threw out a runner -- it shouldn’t have happened.”
But the 27-year-old Comei has added far more than defense and clutch hitting, said Sartori.
“His leadership is second to none,” said Sartori. “He’s another coach on the field and no one is more dedicated to winning. He is the ultimate team leader. Just his presence and leadership are so important.
“If there was a league lottery of all the players in the league, the first player I would take is Nick. He adds so much to the team.”
With all this in mind, Comei -- who batted .288 this year and made only two errors in the field -- would seem to be a perfect choice to be a playing coach.
The subject comes up now because Sartori announced after this week’s championship victory that he was ending his coaching career with the Night Owls, saying that he needed to spend more time with his family.
The announcement caught Comei by surprise and left him with mixed feelings.
“I don’t think any of us saw this coming but I think it’s wonderful that he’s going out on top,” said Comei. “I’ve been playing for him since I was 15 or 16 and most of what I know is from him. I can’t thank him enough.”
But, while he might be highly capable of being a playing coach, Comei has no interest in such a dual situation.
“I think I’d have difficulty with that,” said Comei, who will continue as a Sartori assistant for Haverhill High next spring. “We have a lot of young guys I’d feel like I’d need to give a lot of at-bats to help them develop but that might take at-bats and playing time from me.
“I’m not ready for that. I feel like I would need to be a full-time coach or a full-time player, and I still like playing.”
That’s good news for whoever succeeds Sartori as coach.
PITCHING, DEFENSE PREVAILS
Although Kingston had one of the better hitting teams in the North Shore Baseball League, both Sartori and Comei agree that it was pitching and defense that carried the Night Owls.
The final numbers in the championship series against the North Shore Phillies bear that out.
In six games, the Night Owls gave up only 10 earned runs and had four complete games. The staff struck out 54 batters in 41 innings.
Sean Callahan and Garret Roberts both had shutouts and Haverhill’s Tyler McDonald and Jeff Williams were effective throughout.
The good news for the Night Owls’ next coach is that most if not all of the top pitchers should be back next year.
