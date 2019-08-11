HAVERHILL —The Kingston Night Owls dropped Game 1 of their North Shore Baseball League championship series, falling to the Peabody Champions 3-1 in eight innings on Sunday night.
Trailing by a run in the sixth, Kingston’s Tyler Johnson drove home Joe Morin with a sacrifice fly to send the game into extra innings. But Peabody would win it in the eighth.
Night Owls starter Shawn Cormier allowed just one run in six innings.
Kingston and Peabody play Game 2 of the best-of-7 series on Monday night (7:45 p.m.) at Twi Field in Danvers.
FISHER CATS RALLY FOR WIN
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Trailing 5-1 in the fifth inning, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats broke through for a five-run rally en route to an 8-5 win over the first-place Erie SeaWolves on Sunday.
Forrest Wall and Josh Palacios started the game-winning rally with singles against MLB.com No. 1 pitching prospect Casey Mize, who forced in a run with a walk and a hit by pitch. Riley Adams made it 5-3 with an RBI groundout, leaving runners on the corners for Brock Lundquist.
Lundquist launched a 1-2 pitch over the fence in right center, giving the Fisher Cats a 6-5 lead with a three-run homer.
After Monday’s off day, the Fisher Cats hit the road for a four-game, three-day series with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies
SPINNERS SWEPT
LOWELL — The Lowell Spinners were swept in a doubleheader Sunday, losing to the Hudson Valley Renegades 7-2 and 5-1.
In Game 2, Nick Northcut, delivered an RBI double. In Game 1, Cameron Cannon drove in a run with a fielder’s choice and Stephen Scott had an RBI sacrifice fly.
Osvaldo De La Rosa continued his hot streak out of the bullpen, going three innings allowing no runs on two hits and collecting three strikeouts along the way.
