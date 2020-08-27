BEVERLY — Peabody scored twice in the sixth inning Wednesday night to defeat the Kingston Night Owls, 3-2, to even the North Shore Baseball League playoffs at two games apiece.
The final game in the best-of-5 championship series is scheduled for 8 p.m. today at Trinity Stadium in Haverhill.
Jeff Williams went the distance Wednesday, giving up just five hits, but Peabody made the most of its opportunities.
Haverhill’s Nick Comei had two hits and Christian Allaire had a hit and stood out defensively.
The Night Owls had taken a 2-1 lead in games Tuesday night with a 6-2 victory, the key blow being a two-run homer by Comei in the third inning.
Starting pitcher Andrew Hamel of Methuen would retire 11 consecutive Peabody’s batters from the top of the first inning through the fourth inning striking out seven batters and went five innings, allowing just two hits and one unearned run.
Garret Roberts would come on in relief striking out four for the eventual win.
