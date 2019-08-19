It may be time to put “dynasty” and the Kingston Night Owls in the same sentence.
The Night Owls wrapped up their third straight North Shore Baseball League championship late Saturday night with a resounding 11-1 victory over Peabody. It cemented their fifth NSBL crown in the last six years and gave them a best-ever overall record of 30-5.
Unlike their past titles, it didn’t take the Night Owls seven games to prevail in this one. They clinched the series in six games. Apparently, they didn’t want to risk a winner-take-all final game, but that seemed unlikely from the start. They were clearly the superior team throughout and very well could have swept.
In the final game, the Night Owls took a 2-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back, scoring in every inning. Nick Comei and Mike Borrelli both had RBIs in the first, Joe Morin had two home runs and drove in five runs, Brett Blackwell was on base four times and had two RBIs. Mike Pierro added a home run and Kyle O’Neil had two hits.
Shaun Cormier was the starting and winning pitcher, giving up just one earned run in five innings. Methuen’s Jake Thibault capped his great summer with a 1-2-3 inning of relief. Center fielder Andrew Thibault highlighted several defensive gems with a diving catch in left-center.
“I think we played our best game of the year in our final game,” said coach Paul Sartori. “Andrew Thibault hit the first pitch of the game for a single and that set the tone. We had it all — hitting, pitching and defense.”
What was remarkable about this year’s crown is that it came with the largest makeover of players in years. Sartori brought in 14 new players, and they fit in nicely, so much so that Red Sox GM Dave Dombroski should probably take notes.
Even Sartori was pleasantly surprised at how the newcomers, led by Central Catholic grad Mike Borrelli, former Timberlane standout Christian Allaire, Haverhill’s Kyle O’Neil and Methuen’s Jake Thibault, integrated with the nucleus of talented veterans.
“I knew I had some quality guys coming in, but what I didn’t know was the camaraderie they would add to the team,” said Sartori. “These guys fit in so well it was like we had a band of brothers. It’s the most newcomers we’ve had and you never know how that will turn out, but it turned out great.
“With that said, we had great leadership from guys like Nick Comei, Joe Morin and Sean Callahan. They all had great years and showed what it means to be a Night Owl.”
Haverhill’s Comei batted .338 and had another sensational year defensively at shortstop, making only two errors all year sprinkled in with some amazing plays.
Salem’s Morin had an MVP season, batting .541 in the regular season and .438 in the playoffs, while leading the league in virtually every offensive category. Callahan was 8-0 on the mound and could win the league Cy Young award.
Right there with them was second-year player Andrew Thibault, a terrific leadoff hitter (who hit .429) and centerfielder, who Sartori called the team’s catalyst. “If there was a co-MVP (to Morin), he would be it,” said the veteran coach.
As for next year, Sartori is rightfully feeling good that the Night Owls will be in the hunt for a fourth straight title.
“There’s always going to be change, and I’m sure some guys might go on to bigger and better things, but as long as we keep the nucleus, we’ll be in good shape,” said Sartori.
In other words, there’s a reasonable chance that the word dynasty might become more prominent next year.
Night Owls’ titles
Year Final Record Championship series
2014 29-9 Defeated Peabody in 7 Games
2015 26-9-2 Defeated Phillies in 7 Games
2017 27-12 Defeated Swampscott in 7 Games
2018 25-12 Defeated Peabody in 7 Games
2019 30-5 Defeated Peabody in 6 Games
Totals: 137-47
