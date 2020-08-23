PEABODY — The Kingston Night Owls have another day to enjoy their 1-0 lead in the best-of-5 North Shore Baseball League championship series.
After the Owls won the first game, 6-2 Saturday night at Trinity Stadium, Sunday’s second game at Peabody was postponed by rain. It will be made up at 7:45 tonight at Twi-Field in Danvers.
On Saturday, Jeff Williams pitched a complete game, striking out five, to lead the Night Owls to a 6-2 victory.
The key inning was the sixth. Peabody loaded the bases with no outs, but a strikeout and Nick Comei double play ended the threat. In the bottom of the inning, the Night Owls broke the game open by scoring four runs.
Brett Blackwell, Kyle O’Neill, Christian Allaire and Andrew Thibault all had RBI hits in the inning. O’Neill and Allaire each had two hits on the night.
