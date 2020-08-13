NIGHT OWLS WIN
PLAYOFF GAME # 1
9 - 0 OVER THE STORM
HAVERHILL — The Kingston Night Owls got out early in Tuesday night;'s playoff opener to crush the Storm on the opener of their best-of-3 North Shore Baseball League playoff series.
A lead off single by Nick Comei (2 hits, 2 runs, 2 RBIs) followed by a triple by Andrew Thibault ( 2 runs, 2 hits, 3 RBIs) and a two-out double RBI hit by Ty Johnson led to the Night Owls' three-run first inning.
Sean Callahan was outstanding on the mound pitching five innings of shutout two-hit ball in gaining the win. Brendan O'Shea pitched the last two innings of scoreless relief.
