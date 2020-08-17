HAVERHILL — The Kingston Night Owls won in extra innings for the second straight game Monday night, defeating Swampscott 5-4 in eight innings in the North Shore Baseball League playoffs.
The Owls now lead the best-of-5 series 2-1 with Game 4 scheduled for Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in Swampscott.
Garrett Roberts pitched four innings of one-hit relief to get the win,striking out five.
The Night Owls scored in the eighth on three straight singles, two of them bunts by Kyle O'Neill and Zach Miles, followed by a wild pitch.
Haverhill's Nick Comei and former Timberlane standout Christian Allaire both had two hits and scored runs in the bottom of the seventh when the Night Owls tied up the game. O'Neill also had two hits.
