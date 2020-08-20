SWAMPSCOTT — The Kingston Night Owls are back where they belong.
The Night Owls defeated Swampscott 3-1 Wednesday evening to win the best-of 5 series in four games to advance to the North Shore Baseball League championship series for the seventh time in the last eight years. They’ve won it five times including the last three in a row.
Sean Callahan pitched a masterpiece for his second win in the series, going seven innings and striking out 11 while scattering five hits.
The Night Owls scored all three of their runs in the first inning, the key blow being a solo home run by Garret Roberts followed by sacrifice RBIs by Mike Pierro and Kyle O’Neill.
Kingston will now face either Peabody or Rowley in the championship series, which is set to start either Friday or Saturday.
