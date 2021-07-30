Haverhill’s Tyler McDonald is clearly one of the better stories on this year’s Kingston Night Owls’ baseball team.
Unable to pitch for Northern Essex Community College this past spring for academic reasons, McDonald has been absolutely superb for the Night Owls.
Prior to Thursday night, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound McDonald boasted a sparkling 0.58 ERA while striking out 32 batters and allowing just 10 hits and eight walks in 24 innings.
“He pounds the strike zone and always seems to be ahead on the count,” said Night Owls head coach Paul Sartori. “He’s been wonderful for us.”
McDonald’s control is a reversal from when he pitched at Haverhill High. With an inconsistent delivery among other flaws, he struggled at times.
Haverhill High pitching coach John Trask, who is also co-head coach for the Haverhill Post 4 Legion team, remembers that well.
“TMac’s mechanics, especially from the windup, were not repeatable,” said Trask. “So between his high energy, and flawed delivery, his command was inconsistent. He would be cruising and all of sudden he would walk the ballpark.
“His senior year he made the adjustment to pitch almost entirely from the stretch. He minimized movements that were unnecessary, and became more in line with the plate. As a result, he issued fewer walks.”
And, in the last year, McDonald’s control has gotten even better. And thanks to working out faithfully, his velocity has improved up to the upper 80s (mph) and, in one start, measured at 92.
At the same time, McDonald has become more of a complete pitcher with five pitches at his disposal -- a 2-seam fast ball, a 4-seam fast ball, a changeup, a sinker and a slider.
His maturity as a pitcher has indeed been a nice story for the Owls. But McDonald will readily agree it’s really a story of two people -- player and coach.
“I owe so much to John Trask I can’t even tell you,” said McDonald. “He taught me so much about (pitching) mechanics and how to be a better pitcher and a better person.
“A lot of people didn’t have much faith in me but he did. He’s been the most influential person I’ve had in baseball.”
As an example, McDonald said that of his five pitches, Trask either taught or improved four of them.
McDonald’s goal has always been to pursue a career in baseball and Trask feels he has some potential to do just that. But, in order to go that route through college, he’ll need to improve his academics.
It was a bit of a struggle before the pandemic, but trying to learn at home just made it worse.
“I’m not a good learner with a screen in front of my face,” said McDonald. “But I should have pushed myself harder and not put myself in this position.”
“This position” has McDonald likely returning to Northern Essex in the fall to work on obtaining his Associate’s Degree. Then he is hoping to become academically eligible and either pitch for Northern Essex next spring or be able to transfer to a four-year school and pitch.
If that doesn’t work out, McDonald is pondering a move to an independent league, like the Frontier League in California.
Whatever the case, Trask is cautiously optimistic about McDonald’s future.
“If Tyler can make the adjustments with his academics the way he has on the mound, he would be a valuable addition to any college pitching staff,” said Trask. “He has the frame to add muscle and velocity to pitch at a higher level.
“But he has to figure out the academics to put himself in that position. It seems like he is headed in the right direction.”
Wherever McDonald winds up, he’ll be sure to give credit to Trask.
