Andrew Thibault knocked a two-run double and Michael Borrelli plated three runs with a double of his own to spark the Kingston Night Owls to a 12-2 victory over the Peabody Champions in Game 3 of their North Shore Baseball League championship series on Tuesday night.
Tyler Johnson, Christian Allaire, Jared Brescia and Brett Blackwell each added an RBI single. Kyle O’Neill, Brescia, and Thibault all had two hits.
Starting pitcher Sean Callahan earned the win, allowing three hits and striking out eight in a complete-game effort.
The Night Owls now own a 2-1 lead in the series, which will continue on Thursday (7:45 p.m.) at Twi Field in Danvers.
Fisher Cats win thriller
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — Four New Hampshire Fisher Cats pitchers combined on a four-hit shutout in a 1-0 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.
Yennsy Diaz, William Ouellette, Corey Copping and Dany Jimenez combined for the victory on the hill.
The only run came in the top of the fourth inning. Chad Spanbergerand scored on a Christian Williams single.
The series concludes Thursday night in Binghamton.
Spinners rained out
STATEN ISLAND — The Lowell Spinners’ Wednesday matchup with the Staten Island Yankees was postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday afternoon. First pitch in Game 1 will be at noon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.