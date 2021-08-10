After the Kingston Night Owls took Game 1 of the series on Monday, the Rowley Nor’Easters rebounded to win Game 2 of their North Shore Baseball League semifinal series on Tuesday, 4-1.
The Night Owls’ best chance came in the fifth. They scored one run, but then saw two runners thrown out at home plate to end the rally. Kyle O’Neill highlighted the inning with a triple.
Pitcher Jeff Williams kept Kingston in the game, striking out four and surrendering three earned runs in six innings.
Kingston and Rowley will play Game 3 of the series on Wednesday (5:45 p.m.) at Haverhill Stadium.
On Monday, Sebastian Mexico hit his third home run in three games, and finished the night with two runs and three RBIs as the Night Owls rolled past the Rowley Nor’Easters 9-0 in the first game of their North Shore Baseball League semifinal series.
Andrew Thibault added three hits and two RBIs and Jamie Velez had two hits, an RBI, scored a run and made a terrific diving play at second base.
