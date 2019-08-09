HAVERHILL — The Kingston Night Owls are no strangers to the North Shore Baseball League championship series, and things will remain that way for the time being.
The Night Owls will have a chance to defend their crown as NSBL champs, and try to make it three titles in four years, as they completed a three-game sweep of the North Shore Phillies with a 9-1 victory at Trinity Stadium on Friday night.
The Night Owls got off to a hot start, plating three runs in the opening frame. Andrew Thibault led off with a single, Joe Morin followed with a double and Mike Borrelli laced a triple, eventually scoring himself on an error.
Morin had a big day at the plate, going 4 for 4 with two runs scored, falling a home run short of the cycle. In the fourth inning, he cleared the bases with a three-RBI triple, then scored on a Borelli sacrifice fly, as the Night Owls piled on in the rout.
The Night Owls totaled nine runs on 10 hits, punishing the Phillies for every runner they put on base. Meanwhile, Jeff Williams, Brendan O'Shea and Evan Penney combined to dominate the visitors on the mound, allowing just one run, which came in the fifth.
The Night Owls will face the Peabody Champions, who swept the Beverly Recs, in the seven-game championship series, likely beginning on Sunday, Kingston head coach Paul Sartori said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.