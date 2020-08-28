Night Owls win NSBL crown yet again

HAVERHILL — The Kingston Night Owls are once again kings of the North Shore Baseball League.
It’s becoming a terrific habit.
The Night Owls rallied from a 1-0 deficit after four innings, scoring four runs in the fifth to defeat Peabody 4-1 to win the decisive game of the best-of-5 championship series.
It was the fourth straight title for the Night Owls and sixth in the last seven years.
Sean Callahan and Christian Allaire were the heroes in the finale. Callahan went the distance for his second win in the series and fifth of the playoffs, striking out 12 while scattering five hits, while Allaire had a bases-clearing double in the fifth and scored the final run on a groundout by Andrew Thibault.
“He (Callahan) was terrific,” said Night Owls manager Paul Sartori. “He was throwing as hard in the last inning as he was in the first inning. He was really fired up.”
Haverhill’s Kyle O’Neill started the fifth inning off with a single and played well defensively at third base.
