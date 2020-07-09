HAVERHILL — Offensively, led by Brett Blackwell's 2 doubles, 2 runs scored and an RBI and Andrew Thibault's 2 hits and 2 RBIs, the Kingston Night Owls opened up their NSBL championship challenge with a 4-1 victory over Marblehead late Monday night.
Jeff Williams was the starter and winning pitcher, tossing three scoreless innings and allowing only three singles. Noah Therrien pitched the 4th inning striking out all three batters he faced. Methuen's Jake Thibault pitched the fifth and sixth innings allowing two hits while striking out four. Aaron Zabawski closed out the victory.
The Night Owls next game is Thursday at 6 p.m. at Rowley.
