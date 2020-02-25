Niles, Raiders out fast in tourney opener

LAWRENCE — Adrianna Niles apparently couldn’t wait to get started Tuesday night.
The Central Catholic junior scored the game’s first two baskets, sparking the Raiders to a 12-0 start that led to a commanding 45-31 victory over Beverly in their Division 1 North opener.
The Raiders (18-3) will now take on MVC rival Andover in the quarterfinals, tentatively on Saturday afternoon.
Niles wasn’t through delivering after her fast start, either. She finished with a team-high 13 points, pulled down 8 rebounds, had 2 steals and scored seven straight points to start the third quarter that put Beverly behind, 30-11, and all but sealed the victory.
“It’s the playoff atmosphere,” said Niles of her fast start. “It gets you going.”
In addition to her other contributions, Niles drew much of the defensive assignment on Beverly 1,000-point scorer Hailey Anderson. And while Anderson led all scorers with 18 points, she was hounded all game and made only six field goals in 21 attempts.
“Adrianna had a nice game,” said Central coach Casey Grange. “She usually guards the other team’s top scorer and she does a lot of little things.
“I thought we played pretty well. We wanted to be physical and dominate the boards and I thought we did that. We made it difficult for her (Anderson) and that was important.”
Offensively, the Raiders struggled at times without the leadership of point guard Nadeshka Bridgewater, who is out with a broken hand, but they worked the ball around well and showed good balance. Claudio Porto backed up Niles with 11 points, Claire Finney added 8 and Emily Downer chipped in with 7.
“That’s what makes them tough to play besides their defense,” said Beverly coach Seth Stantial. “They have five players on the floor who can shoot. Most high school teams only have three or at the most four. It makes them difficult to play.”
It’s that sharing of the load that will have to continue for the Raiders to continue flourishing without Bridgewater, who is committed to Division 1 Merrimack.
“I feel as a team, we just all have to step it up,” said Niles. “I think it’s great that we have the chemistry to do that.”
Central Catholic 45, Beverly 31
Division 1 North first round
Beverly (31): H. Anderson 6-2-18, S. Anderson 0-0-0, McCarthy 1-2-4, Hemsey 2-1-5, Perrone 2-0-4, Bernard 0-0-0, Kotchian 0-0-0. Totals 11-5-31
Central Catholic (45): C. Porto 5-0-11, Finney 3-0-8, J.Porto 0-1-1, Niles 6-1-13, Angluin 1-0-2, Smith 0-0-0, Downer 2-3-7, Scharneck 0-3-3. Totals 17-8-45
3-pointers: B — H. Anderson 4; CC — C.Porto, Finney 2
Beverly (11-10): 5 4 10 12 — 31
Central Catholic (18-3): 16 7 14 8 — 45
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.