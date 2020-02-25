Niles, Raiders out fast in tourney opener

North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.