LAWRENCE — Lawrence High boys’ tennis coach Eric Allshouse knew early on Chen Chen was special.
He recalled, “One of my first memories, I was an assistant coach. Chen had headphones on.”
Allshouse asked him what he was listening to. Chen said, “English.”
The confused coach figured that was some new hip-hop group.
But no, it was English as in English lessons to master his new language.
Allshouse said, “He just has that determination. Every coach and athlete loved him.”
That determination has served Chen Chen (his Twitter handle is @Chensquare77) well. He just won the John Galaris Award as Salem State’s top senior male scholar-athlete. He was the lone captain for the tennis team the last two years and he graduated with a 3.72 cumulative GPA as a business major with a concentration in accounting.
For anyone, that would be quite an accomplishment. For Chen Chen and his family, it’s so much more.
Nine years ago, Chen emigrated the 7,866 miles from Guangxi, China to Lawrence with little more than that celebrated determination.
His father and his step-mother worked long hours as third-shift materials handlers at The Eagle-Tribune. His mother still lives in China.
Chen knew if he was going to realize that American Dream he had read about in China, it would be up to him. And it wouldn’t be easy.
Shattering stereotypes
To make the story almost Hollywood-perfect, his best sport was tennis, where most of his top opponents were from well-to-do suburbs that are night and day from the city struggles he faced daily in Lawrence.
“The scholar-athlete award means everything to me,” said Chen, who just turned 24. “I’ve been doing it since high school. Since Day 1. Work hard in the classroom and on the court. I finally deserved something I’ve always dreamed of. It’s always an honor to be a scholar-athlete. Everything paid off.”
This is more than about Chen Chen, who made first-team or second-team all-conference at Salem State all four years. This was for the family, too.
Chen said, “I’m the first to graduate from college. It’s a huge accomplishment for my family. When I graduated from college, my dad was the happiest person in the world and we achieved this dream goal together.”
GuanLin Chen, with his son interpreting for him, said: “I am a very proud father that my son won the Scholar-Athlete Award. I have always been telling him that education/knowledge must come first before sports.
“That’s all I expect from him and he did a tremendous job managing those two things together.”
Dream continues
Chen’s already embarking on his promising business career. He’s working as an accounts payable associate at Eastport Real Estate Services in Wakefield.
When asked what the American Dream means to him, Chen replied, “The American Dream means everything that I have achieved and is also something that I’m still pursuing.
“My dad was sacrificed a lot to bring me to this country. So there is no excuse for me not to work hard every day in school or in sports. I set goals after graduation and I will achieve them one at a time.”
Chen was a top scholar-athlete at Lawrence High, graduating seventh out of 120 students in the school of Math, Science and Technology. He had never played tennis but was a three-year captain for the Lancers.
Allshouse says his ping-pong background was very helpful as well as his extraordinary stamina.
His first love is basketball, and Chen was beaming with pride when he was named a Lancer captain in that sport, too.
Early struggles
The first semester at Salem State was challenging. He was accustomed to straight A’s with maybe an occasional B or B-plus. He applied himself like never before and was disappointed with himself with his 3.0 GPA.
“I was struggling,” he admitted.
He changed his major from math to accounting, his English continued to improve and he developed “a better connection with my professors.”
A few semesters he even had a perfect 4.0 GPA, mighty impressive for a varsity athlete with a part-time job working as a student assistant in the sports information department. And one who grew up in China.
The goal always was to flourish academically. Basketball was always his first love but he didn’t attract much college interest. There weren’t too many tennis coaches beating down his door either.
“I didn’t even expect to play in college,” he said. “Coach Allshouse helped me send a letter to him (Salem’s new coach). He told me to try out. I just did my thing: play every match as hard as I can.”
