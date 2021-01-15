Finally, Sydney Schwalm is back where she belongs.
The skiing season will be shorter than usual this year, no thanks to the pandemic, but the North Andover senior is just happy to be back on the slopes.
After all, it’s been a long time coming.
Schwalm, clearly one of the top skiers in the North Shore League, missed all of last year with a torn ACL of her right leg that required surgery. She previously tore the ACL on her left leg, but that was at the end of her freshman season, so she recovered in time to ski as a sophomore.
“I feel great and I’m really happy that we’re having a (ski) season ... I’m having a lot of fun,” said Schwalm, who also skis for the Wachusett Ski Club.
Because of coronavirus restrictions, the North Shore League season is limited to just four meets, followed by the Interscholastics (league meet). That’s a little disconcerting for Schwalm but not as much as the exclusion of a state meet.
And with good reason. This was potentially going to be a year of redemption for Schwalm at the state meet. Her first two trips to state did not, to put it mildly, go well.
As a freshman, after finishing third in the North Shore League, Schwalm took a horrific fall during the state meet. She was carted off the mountain and later found out that she had suffered her first torn ACL.
Fast forward to Schwalm’s sophomore year. She enjoyed an even better regular season and was crowned the North Shore League regular season champ but, at state, she clipped a gate and was thrown off her rhythm and did not finish strong.
“Not having state is disappointing — there’s less to work for,” said Schwalm. “It’s been tough for me, especially my freshman year. We had a great team and we had high hopes.
“I definitely wanted to go back and do a lot better. But I’m just happy to be skiing now and it’s so much fun. I’ll just try to do the best I can with the few meets we have. I’d like to be in the top three in the league and keep improving, but also just to enjoy it.”
After the ski season, Schwalm hardly takes it easy. She’s a three-sport athlete and she will once again compete with the swim team in the Fall 2 season as a diver and finish it off in the spring with track, where she runs the hurdles and runs in relays.
Meanwhile, she is a top student, with a weighted GPA over 4.0 while taking two AP classes and she is striving to attend a top academic school with Cornell, where her father Mark graduated and was on the ski team, as her first choice.
But Schwalm makes no bones about her No. 1 activity.
“Skiing is my favorite sport,” she states emphatically. “When I was younger, my parents signed me up for a lot of different things but I gradually narrowed them down.”
As to why she likes skiing so much, Schwalm cites two things that have hooked her.
“It takes physical ability and you have to learn to adapt to different courses,” she said. “Every course is different and it becomes more tactical than technical.
“The other thing is you have such great camaraderie in skiing. You spend a lot of time on the hill with your teammates and you become really close. I just love the North Andover team and coach (Jerry Marchegiani) makes it special.”
Schwalm hopes to continue her skiing in college, likely for a club team, so she can experience her passion as long as she can.
***********************************
One-two punch
Once they graduate, it’s likely that North Andover’s Sydney Schwalm and senior classmate Jane Freund will be linked together once and for all.
They went to elementary school and middle school together and both competed for the Bradford Ski Club before joining the high school team. Now, they’re both skiing for the Wachusett club team.
And they both made an immediate impact as two of the top skiers in the North Shore League.
Schwalm was third in the league standings as a freshman and first as a sophomore. Last year, when she was out, Freund finished second in the league.
“We’re good friends,” said Schwalm. “We’ve spent a lot of time together.”
